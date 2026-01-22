CBH Group’s board elections are heating up, with two positions of three years each up for grabs in CBH’s districts one and four, while district two director Mick Caughey was re-elected unopposed. Countryman has sat down with each of the five CBH candidates for the 2026 elections to ask them the questions on most farmers’ minds. The CBH board comprises nine member directors and up to three independent directors elected from five grower director districts. Two directors are elected by members from CBH Group’s districts one, two, three, and four, and one director is elected by members from district five. The WA Electoral Commission emailed members with a link to the online voting portal on January 12, while ballot packs containing full voting information were mailed to members in districts one and four that same day. Votes are due at 10am on February 23, with results to be announced later that day. Countryman asked the candidates the following questions: 1. Why have you nominated for a director position? 2. What do you think you can bring to the CBH board? 3. Tell us a bit about yourself. 4. What do you think CBH Group does well? 5. How do you think CBH Group can improve? 6. Do you support the co-operative model? 7. What is your main message to farmers? DISTRICT ONE KEN SEYMOUR (Incumbent) 1. I firmly believe CBH needs to remain globally competitive and attractive to the majority of growers to retain the power, efficiency and options afforded in volume of commodity. I want to continue the strategy within CBH to increase storage capacity to manage the growing WA crop, improve efficient and effective transport options to and from port, and develop fertiliser options to growers to assist in levelling annual fertiliser costs. I understand the benefits of providing a reliable option for the whole supply chain for the WA grain crop, and will continue to encourage the board to evaluate investment risks and benefits with open consultation. 2. I bring experience in grain production, extensive knowledge of current transport systems and their limitations, a record of good governance, integrity, fairness, experience, and knowledge of the CBH strategy and plans. I offer the ability to listen to growers, work as an influential and collaborative team member, and the desire for continual improvement through research, innovation, and consultation. With six years experience on the board, I have developed effective grower relationships and have a good understanding of grower needs. I understand the need to balance the delivery of services, the cost of implementing them and the time and resources required to develop them, and how this is structured within CBH’s capital management plan. As a director I intend to contribute to the plan to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of services to district one. 3. I have farmed for more than 40 years, and my family has produced grain and sheep in the Miling district for four generations. I enjoy talking with growers and assisting to address issues and needs of growers. 4. CBH receives, stores, and transports grain well and has invested significantly to improve infrastructure, including increasing storage capacity since 2000 by 7Mt to meet the growing WA grain production. Consultation with growers will continue to ensure these investments are effectively meeting needs. CBH has prioritised core business investment within WA directly returning benefit to growers, and divested overseas and interstate investments that were not performing to the benefit of growers. 5. Communication with growers and communication with local and State government, to ensure infrastructure decisions meet social, logistical, and economic sense with government investment and policies. I would like to continue to review costs and controls to ensure CBH charges remain competitive. I believe CBH needs to continue to work with government to improve rail transport efficiencies and limit freight cost increases and to develop innovations at the ports to increase efficiency of out-loading. 6. I believe it is important to maintain grower control. Co-operatives return benefits directly to the members. CBH is the largest co-operative in Australia with capacity to receive and transport the annual variation in the WA grain crop. As current chair of Co-operatives WA I have observed the benefit to members of the co-operative principles to multiple successful enterprises. 7. I always welcome communication to discuss views, issues and needs no matter how small or visionary, and am responsive to enquiries and willing to provide pathways to solve issues. My experience on the board affords me a good understanding of the CBH business, enabling me to effectively contribute to the board and raise concerns and ideas from district one. As current chair of CBH’s network and engineering committee, I offer a sound knowledge of grain receival expansion and the solutions to enhance delivery, storage and out loading capacity. BOB NIXON 1. I believe my grain-growing and State and national industry board experience positions me to make a significant contribution to CBH and district one growers. I offer strong oversight and accountability, so the dollars spent match grower needs in the implementation of the 2033 network strategy. I have the time to focus on representing growers, as we have great staff and the next generation home farming. I’m passionate about our grain sector and want to see our co-operative deliver value to growers for future generations. 2. As a grower I understand the role post-farm gate costs have on profitability and bring the communication skills needed to represent growers to focus on CBH’s core purpose of efficient competitive grain handling. I will apply my experience to strengthen management accountability to make sure the best outcomes are achieved for growers. District one is diverse, and we need to manage the challenges of farmers from eastern areas to farmers that cart directly to port. I will bring strategic, commercial and governance experience through previous industry and board roles. I act with integrity and am an effective communicator with growers, industry bodies and government. We must demonstrate our economic value to secure the partnerships we need to build essential infrastructure and gain market access. 3. I farm with my wife Amanda, our son Sam, his family, and casual and full-time staff growing grain at Kalannie. I’m also passionate about agronomy, soil health, and maintaining the vibrancy of our small communities. 4. CBH, well-led by chairman Simon Stead, has worked hard to manage recent record crops. The 2033 network strategy has started the much-needed investment uplift in the supply chain. We need a sharp focus on high costs that are challenging growers given current low commodity prices — post-farm gate costs significantly affect profitability. For district one, Geraldton Port is a major bottleneck that needs every resource possible to aid timely shipping movement of grain to avoid further erosion of basis and price. It’s essential that CBH continues to invest in its people, technology and operational processes so CBH remains effective in its core business of storage and handling. 5. I’m a strong supporter of CBH’s co-operative structure as the best model for growers to retain control and oversight of their supply chain and the cost base. I have seen first-hand the issues of other States; we are very fortunate with the low cost structure and service we have. If elected I would challenge management with strategic and innovative thinking to make it the most efficient co-operative possible to look after the needs of district one growers. 6. Vote, it’s your co-operative. I believe I have the passion and built a skillset to add value for district one growers and communities. Let’s make CBH thrive for the next generation of growers. DISTRICT FOUR ROYCE TAYLOR 1. I was initially elected in a by-election in 2021 and am now having a crack at a third term because I believe experience and stability matter in the boardroom. With the good progress being made under the Path to 2033 strategy, I don’t think constant change at board level helps deliver strong outcomes. Continuity allows directors to make better-informed decisions and see long-term plans through. I believe stability on the board leads to better results for growers. 2. If re-elected, I will continue to bring my grain industry experience, practical knowledge and strong work ethic to represent growers in district four and across the State. My main focus remains improving CBH’s ability to receive WA’s growing grain crop and move it through the system efficiently and cost-effectively. Since joining the board in June 2021, CBH has invested an average of $453m per year into the network, totalling $2.26b across five years. This investment has been necessary as crop sizes and harvest pace have increased. In 2000, the largest delivery day was 340,000t. This past season, CBH received 680,000t in a single day. Growers are harvesting faster with bigger machinery, and the network has had to grow to keep up, with four of the past five years delivering crops above 20Mt. 3. I farm at Lake Grace with my wife and one full-time employee. We crop a mix of commodities across about 3500ha. Alongside cropping, we currently run about 1500 sheep and own about 5000ha in total. Like many growers, we operate a mixed farming system and understand the day-to-day pressures of running a farm business. 4. CBH continues to do a good job focusing on its core business of storage and handling. The network has managed well as WA crop sizes have continued to grow. A major focus now is ensuring grain is moved efficiently through the four ports and exported to customers. The board’s strategy targets exporting 70 per cent of the crop within the first six months of the season before northern hemisphere grain enters the market. This helps secure better pricing outcomes for growers. 5. I want to see an ongoing focus on safety across the network. While it’s encouraging personnel injuries have reduced significantly during the past 10 years, there is still more work to do. I would also like to see fertiliser services introduced in the Albany Port Zone to bring us into line with the rest of the network. Fertiliser has added competition and value for members elsewhere. Grain outloading must also stay on track with the Path to 2033 strategy, with more than 2.2Mt outturned in December 2025 alone. During the past five years, more than 7Mt of storage has been added to the network, which has been critical as more than 24Mt has been delivered this season and more than 100Mt during the past five years. 6. I am a strong supporter of the co-operative model and the current board is very united in that view. I am firmly against privatisation. Being a grower-owned, tax-free co-op delivers major benefits to members. The structure allows CBH to meet specific customer requirements and export particular grain types that add value. This is something individual marketers simply couldn’t do as effectively due to variability in grain quality. The co-op model gives growers strength and scale that benefits everyone. 7. My focus is firmly on CBH’s core business — receiving, storing, transporting and exporting grain — and making sure growers get good value for all services. I am willing to listen to growers and ensure the network continues to handle and export the crop efficiently. I have been consistent in keeping the focus on the core business, and that remains my priority going forward. CLAYTON SOUTH 1. Being on the Growers’ Advisory Council for the past four years has given me a solid background and understanding of CBH as an organisation. Strategic thinking has always interested me and I am at a point in my career and life where I can make a positive contribution as part of an effective board for CBH. With my eldest two boys at school in Perth next year, and younger two to follow in coming years, I feel I have the necessary time and resources to dedicate to the role if elected. 2. I have an open mind and long-term mindset, and hope to further my contribution to the WA grains sector by serving on the CBH board and supporting the State’s farmers. My main goal is to ensure the future growers of WA have a strong and efficient co-operative to help them get their grain to customers all around the world. I believe I bring a strong understanding of strategy, risk, finance and farming culture, along with clear communication and self-awareness. I’m motivated, curious and have always been committed to continuous learning and a collaborative approach to represent WA farmers. 3. I run mixed crop and sheep operation across about 4000ha, with 80 per cent crop, 20 per cent sheep, and farm with wife Polly and four boys. My two eldest boys are attending high school in Perth this year. 4. I have high praise for the Path to 2033 strategy to increase CBH’s grain handling and exporting ability as WA’s crop size continues to increase. I think CBH has done a remarkable job receiving close to 100Mt during the past five seasons. I think grain growers of WA are probably the best in the world, and they’re only going to keep improving and driving production higher. CBH has to be ahead of this continued improvement to ensure they can service a 30Mt crop. 5. Communication from the co-operative is an issue I’d like to see tackled, with growers often felt “left in the dark”. But it can be a double-edged sword if growers don’t read communications from CBH. I’d love to see more grain on rail, as much grain on rail as possible. It’s cost effective, more efficient and takes as much load off the road network as possible. I’d also like to see CBH lobbying the government to see take back the rail lease and improve track access charges to help reduce freight costs for growers. 6. I’m a staunch supporter of CBH’s co-operative structure, which I believe is the best way to return value to WA grain growers. With rising input costs placing ongoing pressure on margins, keeping freight, storage and handling fees as low as possible is critical to grower profitability. I believe we have a stewardship responsibility to CBH, much like our own family farm’s, to continually improve it and leave it in better shape than we took it on for future WA grain growers. 7. I don’t want to bother farmers in the district with cold calls while harvest is still under way for some and others are on holidays, but I have sent out a text message with my contact details and I want growers to know I am always happy to have a chat about any issues and answer any questions they may have. I think CBH is a fantastic organisation and I want to see it continue, to keep benefitting WA grain growers for the next 50 to 100 years. WALLY NEWMAN 1. I was the only farmer to nominate in the elections outside CBH’s Candidate Assessment Panel, which was implemented in 2021 with my support to assess candidates for the “skills and attributes sought by the CBH board”. I was motivated well after the panel closed at the end of October and nominated on the last day of December 2025, due to some unfinished business and mainly because fellow farmers and others in the grains industry approached me, urging me to run after rumours began circulating about a potential takeover of CBH. Where there is smoke, there is fire. The recent discussion about CBH possibly being the subject of a takeover had me thinking — and has many growers very concerned as well. There are fewer growers now, and the structure needs to be fine-tuned further to reflect a more fair and equitable system so growers of the future share some of the huge capital costs being incurred by todays growers so they see value for their patronage. After 20 years, I’m sure growers are more than capable of judging my ability without a panel. 2. As an experienced past board member who previously served as chair, I believe I bring a wealth of knowledge about CBH and the grains industry. If elected, I would move to make CBH more genuinely grower-controlled and push for changes to the governance charter. Everyone says CBH is grower-owned and grower-controlled — but from my experience, it is not grower-controlled. It is controlled by the three independent directors. They only need three of the nine grower directors to block any resolution and just four grower directors to have total control. This consistently comes into play during the election of the chair and deputy chair. 3. I am a mixed-operation farmer from Newdegate and have been farming since I took over from my father in 1972. Day-to-day management of the home farm is now operated by David, my youngest son; eldest son Craig runs his operation at Varley, while I mainly work out of the workshop, carrying out fixes and repairs. Alongside cropping, we usually run between 8000 and 12,000 head of sheep. 4. I strongly support CBH’s Path to 2033 strategy, but I believe its implementation has come far too late and should have been introduced years earlier. The strategy itself is excellent — it’s just years too late. Even when I was on the board, I was advocating for improvements to logistics and warning that action was needed sooner. 5. Growers across the State are harvesting more grain than ever before, which is placing enormous strain on CBH’s freight network and ports. More investment is needed to support CBH’s ability to keep up with increasing production, and I believe the old toll system should be reintroduced to help even out capital costs. The logistics simply can’t cope with the amount of grain being produced. Growers are moving away from sheep and into cropping — one of my neighbours normally crops about 2400 hectares, but this year he will crop 6800 hectares after getting rid of his sheep entirely. During my time on the board, I can remember paying rebates on storage and handling because we couldn’t get agreement to carry out capital works or purchase more rail capacity. 6. I am a strong supporter of the co-operative model and determined to ensure CBH remains in the hands of WA’s growers as the sole beneficiaries. Whoever owns the five ports in WA ultimately controls how much money the grower makes. If the grower owns it, they are the sole beneficiary. If someone else owns it, they become the herd master, and the grower becomes the milking cow, paid just enough to deliver the grain. 7. My message to growers has remained consistent over the years: CBH must be owned and controlled by the growers. Growers need to take full control by removing one of the independent directors so that grower directors hold the balance of power on the board and can ensure control is retained. If growers do not own it, someone else will be taking a big slice out of their cake.