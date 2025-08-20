WA has been declared free of Queensland fruit fly for the tenth time after eight months of community efforts to eradicate the pest that attacks fruit and vegetables. The eight-month eradication program was held in Perth’s southern metropolitan suburbs after it was detected in Willagee and Palmyra in November 2024. The pesky fly was detected through routine trap monitoring in WA’s early warning surveillance network. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the community effort by residents, businesses, and local governments and the quarantine restrictions faced by Perth markets ensured the pest was eradicated as quickly as possible. “This is the tenth time Qfly has been successfully eradicated from the Perth metropolitan area since the 1980s and is a great example of how we can all pull together to protect our horticulture industries and environment from harmful pests and diseases,” she said. “It comes just in time for National Biosecurity Week and is a testament to the importance of our entire community working together to protect our state’s biosecurity.” As part of the eradication effort over 12,000 properties were visited, 10,500 lures deployed, and nearly 600 samples of fruit were collected for testing. The established quarantine zone covered a 15km radius from the site the fly was initially detected from in Willagee, and spanned 22 local governments. The establishment of Qfly in WA would mean limited access to the state’s $1.49 billion horticultural industries and backyard fruit trees, and would severely impact home-grown fruit and vegetables, and export and domestic markets. Qfly attacks over 300 species of fruit and fruiting vegetables including avocados, tomatoes, capsicum, and chillis. “I encourage all West Australians to remain vigilant and continue to report any unusual animal or plant pests via the MyPestGuide Reporter app,” Ms Jarvis said. “The quicker we identify a pest or disease the better chance we have of containing and eradicating it.”