Western Power will spend more than $1.2 million on infrastructure upgrades to “enhance network resilience” in Merredin, but shire president Mark McKenzie has questioned how the planned works will solve the town’s electricity woes. The works, announced this week, will include replacing about 60 poles and 6.5km of conductor, upgrades to streetlights and insulators, and other “essential maintenance”. Shire of Merredin president Mr McKenzie, co-owner and manager of McKenzie Family Funerals and Merredin Monumental Works, said the Wheatbelt community experienced power issues on a regular basis. “We have a lot of inconsistencies, especially at peak times in summer,” he said. “It’s great Western Power is spending money on the network in Merredin, but I’m unsure what it will do to improve the issues we have.” Mr McKenzie said power outages during bad summer weather were the norm in Merredin. However, Western Power executive manager of asset operations Zane Christmas insisted the upgrades would help increase the network infrastructure’s resilience to weather events. “This work will help reinforce network infrastructure in Merredin, including upgrading ageing equipment and improving the capacity of our assets,” he said. “We’re replacing sections of overhead wires with covered aerial bundle cable (ABC) where possible, which is more durable, has a longer service life, and is less susceptible to environmental impacts.” The work will be concentrated around the Merredin townsite, with the bulk of it scheduled to be completed in May and June, and minor work to follow from August-October. “We are working closely with the Shire to minimise disruption to residents and businesses where possible,” Mr Christmas said. Some planned power outages will be necessary to do the work safely. Affected residents and businesses will be notified by Western Power a minimum of three business days, but typically up to 10 business days, beforehand. Mr Christmas said the works would provide long-term improvements to the network’s resilience with the aim of improving reliability for the community. The works are due to be completed in late 2024.