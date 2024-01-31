A draft review that recommends Canada be added to a list of “applicant countries” for the import of beef and beef products into Australia has been released for feedback. Australia prohibited beef imports from Canada and the US in 2003 after bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, was detected in both countries. It has not resumed beef imports from Canada since then, despite the World Organisation for Animal Health World Assembly of Delegates recognising Canada as a country with no foreseeable risk for BSE in 2021. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s Animal Biosecurity Advice 2023-A15 draft review has recommended Canada be added to a list of countries that can apply to Australia for market access for fresh beef, with a consultation process for the draft review currently under way. Any country with previous BSE cases are able to apply for export access to Australia but must undergo risk assessments by Biosecurity Australia and Food Standards Australia and New Zealand. In 2018, the import of Japanese Wagyu beef into Australia resumed 17 years after an outbreak of BSE in Japan. The animal biosecurity draft review is open for comments until February 28. “The department invites comments on the draft review, particularly whether Canada’s animal health status is sufficient for it to be considered an applicant country as per the beef review,” a DAFF statement said. “All submissions received will be carefully considered when finalising this review.” After the public consultation period, Canada would still need to meet FSANZ standards as well as Australia’s published import conditions for fresh, chilled and frozen meats. “Australia’s current entry requirements for fresh beef and beef products require these assessments to be completed,” the DAFF statement said.