Nationals leader David Littleproud has trashed the Albanese Government’s first Federal budget, claiming it fails to address the cost of living, childcare and infrastructure woes facing regional communities.

In a scathing statement issued after the budget was handed down on Tuesday night, the former Federal Agriculture Minister — who was ousted when Labor took power at the May election — said regional Australians had been “held back and left behind”.

Taking aim at a lack of investment in infrastructure, Mr Littleproud accused the Government of “taking away the tools” needed to grow and produce Australia’s food and fibre.

“Taking $4.6 billion away in dam funding not only takes away opportunity, it takes away flood mitigation to regional communities, which just doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Mr Littleproud also cited the scrapping of multibillion-dollar programs including the Energy Security and Regional Development Plan, Regional Accelerator Program, Community Development Grants Program and Building Better Regions Fund.

“These programs supported small councils that don’t have the capacity to build local infrastructure that was critical to regional communities,” he said.

“Labor’s solution is to replace it with a few hundred million. These are the scraps of a budget, designed more at getting Victorian Premier Dan Andrews re-elected than giving all Australians opportunity.”

As the 2022/23 budget was released on Tuesday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced $4.7b in childcare measures — including $10.8m for a 12-month inquiry into the rising cost of childcare in Australia, starting early next year.

Childcare costs have increased by 41 per cent nationwide over the past eight years.

Camera Icon Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the Albanese government's first budget in the House of Representatives on October 25. Credit: MICK TSIKAS / AAPIMAGE

Despite the cash splash, Mr Littleproud said the Government had turned its back on families desperate to find regional and rural childcare places nationwide.

He accused Mr Chalmers of not creating a single new additional childcare place, leaving regional families no better off.

“Childcare affordability is not the main issue for regional families, accessibility is,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Nationals warned the government at the Jobs and Skills summit, and because they didn’t listen, regional women in particular have been left behind.”

Mr Littleproud also claimed the budget would make the average family worse off by at least $2000 by Christmas, adding that an 8 per cent increase in grocery prices was partly the result of Labor scrapping the Ag Visa.

“Supply has been slashed because farmers and processors are only working at around 60 per cent capacity, which has put prices up at the checkout,” he said.

He said energy prices were already up 20 per cent this year and were predicted to increase by a further 30 per cent next year, while Labor’s promised $275 payment to reduce electricity bills was now gone.

“Interest rates have already gone up and are predicted go up a further 75 basis point under Labor, which is ripping hundreds of dollars out of households each month,” Mr Littleproud said.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mr Chalmers said the budget delivered responsible cost-of-living relief which did not put additional pressure on inflation.

“The Government is delivering a $7.5b, five-point plan that delivers targeted cost-of-living relief for households without adding to inflation,” the spokesman said.

“Our plan puts some money in people’s pockets, boosts productivity and grows the economy. It’s carefully targeted, carefully timed, and delivers an economic dividend.”

He said the plan included progressively expanding paid parental leave to six months by 2026, cheaper medicines by reducing the PBS maximum general co-payment to $30 a script, and more affordable housing via the new National Housing Accord.

The Government has also pledged to support an increase to the minimum wage, a wage rise for aged care workers, and “fix the bargaining system”.