Regional bank closures on hold for until 2027

Australia’s big four banks have agreed to pause regional bank closures for two-and-a-half years after a national inquiry revealed rural residents’ fears about dwindling essential services in the bush. The Federal Government this week announced it had struck an agreement with the major banks to hold a moratorium on regional bank closures until July 2027 and increase funding for Bank@Post operations. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the announcement shored up banking services in the bush, but the Finance Sector Union believes the announcement “falls short” and the Australian Postal Service has questioned the timing the eve of the Federal election. Mr Chalmers said regional Australia was a “big part of” building and maintaining a strong national economy. “That means making sure banking services are available to the businesses, workers and communities of regional Australia,” he said. DEVIL ‘IN DETAILS’ Licensed Post Office Group executive director Angela Cramp said the ban was a start, but it took “co-operation from a lot of self-interested people” to make it work. “The devil is in the details... but the absolute positive of it is it has validated face-to-face financial services are essential and should be delivered by Australia Post,” she said. “This is out here today because an election is being called shortly and the government wants to ensure regional and rural Australia feel like they have been included and remembered.” Under the new agreement, NAB has introduced a moratorium on regional branch closures, while Commonwealth Bank and Westpac have extended theirs until the cut of date of July 31, 2027. In addition, ANZ has joined Bank@Post, while Macquaire has begun negotiations and HSBC will start talks with the postal service. TOO LATE FOR SOME Bank closures have long been a political hot-potato in the regions, with 36 per cent of bank branches in regional Australia closing since 2017 and data revealing nearly 800 of those were closed between 2017 and 2023. The big four Australian banks have removed 217 ATMs in the past 12 months, while more than 8300 bank-owned ATMs were removed in the past seven years. Hundreds of regional Australians told a Senate inquiry of the major flow-on effects of bank closures last year. Many said banks were central to the social fabric of small towns, keeping vulnerable and elderly people connected and community groups afloat. Farmers and tourism operators told the inquiry bank managers with extensive local knowledge were critical to their lucrative operations. Residents in several towns spoke of having to travel long distances to do their banking, including a 700km round trip for people in Tom Price after Westpac shut shop in the Pilbara town in late 2022. LEVY, CODE ‘STILL POSSIBLE’ The new deal replaces a regional services bank levy that was being considered by Federal Treasury that would have seen revenue redistributed to institutions that maintain a larger regional footprint. The deal would have seen digital only banks like Macquarie pay into the scheme, while banks with strong regional branch networks such as Bendigo and Adelaide Bank would come out ahead. Dr Chalmers said work on a possible levy will continue. The senate committee also recommended making the existing Banking Code of Conduct mandatory, under which banks would be required to undertake “meaningful” consultation with communities before shutting a branch and fund transition and ongoing services to ensure access to cash and essential banking services in the event of a closure. To enforce the mandatory code, a regulator would have the authority to approve or defer any closure requests, with banks penalised if consultation or disclosure requirements were not met.