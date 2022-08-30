Maroon kilts and bagpipes provided a stunning contrast to vibrant yellow canola blooms when the Scotch College Pipe Band posed for a quick snap at a local farm before performing at this year’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

The 15-member band, consisting of Year 11 students aged between 16 and 17, marched throughout the Field Days’ grounds on the first day of the two-day event on August 24.

Together they played iconic songs and attracted applause as they walked on, in tune.

The band played classics including Waltzing Matilda, Amazing Grace and the Road to Gundagai, before shaking it up with a rock and roll-themed including songs from ACDC and Queen.

Scotch College Pipe Band master Craig Bailey said variety was the key for a crowd hit.

“We marched with the crowd’s energy,” he said.

“Our first stop was a local farm to photograph the band in a canola field.”

He said this gave the students a bit of the spirit of the bush and that they loved getting surrounded by the bright colours of agriculture, with permission from a local farmer.

Mr Bailey said many of the Scotch College Pipe Band students had gone on to develop careers in music.

“Some graduate students have continued to play in civilian pipe bands,” he said.

The Scotch College Pipe Band was established in 1947, and forms an integral part of the school’s Scottish heritage and traditions.

It consists of approximately 130 students who learn and develop their skills playing the bagpipes and highland drums, with lessons in piping and drumming available to boys throughout their time in the senior school.

The Middle School Bagpipe Program began in 2012 and offers an introduction to piping for boys in years 7 to 8 and drumming in year 8.

These students present themselves to the Middle School pipe instructor or the drum instructor for enrolment on the first day of the school year.

Successful applicants continue to play the pipes and drums through senior school, providing they show interest and commitment.

Scotch College currently has three bands — the A Team, the Full Pipe Band and the Middle School Pipe Band which forms part of a Development Pipe Band.

The Scotch College Pipe Band has twice performed at the world-renowned Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2015 and 2018.