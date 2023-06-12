The Shire of Capel has started searching for a site to establish a new “agribusiness precinct” that will include a modern livestock facility to replace the ageing Boyanup Saleyards in WA’s South West.

A stakeholder working group will be assembled next month, with expressions of interest open until June 23 via the Shire’s website.

Shire chief executive Gordon MacMile said the new agribusiness precinct would be identified and developed over the “medium to longer term”.

Camera Icon Shire of Capel chief executive Gordon MacMile Credit: South West Development Commission

“The engagement of a consultant in the next two to three weeks will see phase one of this process commence,” he said.

“Project governance for phase one will comprise an appointed project steering group and a stakeholder working group.

“The working group will provide advice to the Shire of Capel, the steering group and the engaged consultant to fully understand the current and future industry needs and demands for the South West’s agricultural, processing, logistics and transport industries.

“The working group will also provide advice on potential sites within the Shire of Capel and surrounding districts identified, as well as assist in the consideration of site factors, to ensure that any fatal flaws are identified, and full development potential of all elements can be realised in the future.”

Mr MacMile said phase one would be completed by the end of the year.

Phase one will include site identification and analysis such as draft masterplanning, order of magnitude costings and high-level development guidance.

A series of workshops will be held in coming months aimed at capturing “comprehensive information from all sectors”, Mr MacMile said.

Shire President Doug Kitchen said the agribusiness precinct was part of the Shire’s “long-term vision” for the district.

“We encourage sector and industry representatives to be involved in this project from the beginning,” he said.

“A new Agribusiness Precinct would be an economic game changer for the Shire of Capel.”

Cr Kitchen said the site must be suitable for transport logistics and “a range of sale and processing activities”.

Boyanup Saleyards will likely continue operating until at least 2033, after site operator the WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association secured a 10-year lease extension in March.

Capel Shire Council approved the lease extension on the condition WALSA must fund major upgrades to improve animal welfare at the site.

It is not yet clear when work on the upgrades — which will include extensive shade structures, non-slip ramps, and improved water and effluent management — will begin.

The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation launched an investigation in late March after allegations litres of non-compliant effluent was pumped from the saleyard into nearby bushland.

A DWER spokesman told Countryman this week the investigation – which includes a review of the saleyards’ operational licence – was expected to be completed within three months.

“Advice is being sought from Department of Health and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to inform the review,” the spokesman said.

“Upon completion of the review, the department will advertise its decision and publish the amended licence and decision document on its website and notify stakeholders.

“The department expects amendments to the licence to result in strengthened waste management requirements.”