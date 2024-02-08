Countryman reporter Adam Poulsen will be running the show for the next few months while editor Cally Dupe takes some well-deserved maternity leave. Poulsen has taken on the role of acting editor but will continue reporting on all things farming and agriculture, as he has for the past two-and-a-half years. While he has some very big shoes to fill, he said he was excited to take on the new role. “It’ll be a big challenge living up to the standard set by Cally, that’s for sure, but I’ll give it my all,” Poulsen said. “While I won’t have quite as much time to write stories, I’m happy to announce that we have a talented new team member in Olivia Ford, who I have no doubt will build a lasting rapport with our readers.” Poulsen joined Countryman in August 2021 after working for other West Australian Newspapers mastheads including The Geraldton Guardian, Midwest Times and the Fremantle Gazette. A father-of-two, he assumed the new role last week after taking a five-week break to welcome his new daughter Lani into the world. He can be contacted via adam.poulsen@wanews.com.au or on 9482 3454.