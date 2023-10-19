The head of one of Australia’s biggest shooter lobby groups has described proposed changes to WA’s gun laws as “draconian” and riddled with “anti-law abiding firearm owner measures”. It comes after the Cook Government this week released a consultation paper outlining a range of proposed reforms to gun laws set to be included in a rewrite of the State’s 50-year-old Firearms Act. Among the changes were proposed ownership limits including 10 firearms for primary producers and club or competition shooters, and five for recreational shooters. Shooters Union Australia president Graham Park has blasted the proposed caps, which would be unprecedented in any State or Territory. “Our WA supporters have told us they were not consulted with, but rather dictated to about what the new laws would involve, and absolutely none of them support any sort of cap on how many guns a licensed shooter should be able to own,” he said. “We have absolutely zero faith the WA Government will engage in any sort of good faith consultation with the law-abiding firearms community.” Mr Park also took aim at a controversial proposal to impose regular physical and mental health assessments for gun licence owners, as recommended by the Law Reform Commission after a 2017 review of the Act. WA Firearm Community Alliance spokesman Paul Fitzgerald also slammed the proposed reforms, saying the group had received “no explanation” from Police Minister Paul Papalia of how the “arbitrary” ownership limits had been decided. “How do we arrive at five firearms for a particular section of the firearm community, and 10 firearms at another section?” he said. “Why is it that the Minister has decided that five is an issue for recreational shooters… but people in regional and rural Western Australia should have access to more firearms than somebody else?” But WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said the WAFCA was approaching the debate “as an American-style ‘right to bear arms’ fight”, rather than a community safety discussion. “Unfortunately, the WAFCA is not so interested in working with the Government or accepting that the vast majority of the community is not comfortable with the growing number of people who have access to firearms,” Mr Whittington said. “WAFarmers and the Pastoral and Graziers Association understand where the Government and community is coming from, so we have made a commitment to work with the Government, even though we know new restrictions are coming our way.” The WAFCA “didn’t have any issue” with the requirement for mental health checks, Mr Fitzgerald said, though he criticised Mr Papalia for “inflaming a very sensitive topic”. The proposed laws will spend a month in public consultation before being finalised and introduced to Parliament early next year. Mr Fitzgerald said shooting groups not consulted until July this year and “a lot more” consultation was needed. “These announcements about the rewrite of the Firearms Act go back some 18 months, and it wasn’t until the WA Firearms Community Alliance was formed, which comprises the largest cohort of firearm owners in Western Australia... that the minister saw fit to actually speak to us,” he said. WA Opposition leader Shane Love has also called for a lengthier consultation period, saying one month was not enough time for farmers in the midst of harvest to properly review the proposed changes.