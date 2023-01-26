Leading Australian pasture ecologist and carbon farming advocate Christine Jones will tour WA in February, sharing the latest advancements in soil science and carbon credit in building sustainable and profitable regenerative agriculture systems.

Dr Jones’ tour, supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and several land management organisations, will include a series of workshops on soil biology for broadacre and horticulture businesses.

DPIRD Climate Resilience Taskforce lead Kerrine Blenkinsop said the workshops were an opportunity for farmers, land managers, agribusinesses and consumers to hear more about the latest advances in soil science and carbon accounting.

“Dr Jones is a respected scientist who has an impressive track record as a soil ecologist and microbiologist,” she said.

“The workshops have been tailored to address local landscapes, ranging from building profit, profitability and natural capital, to resilience through diversity, healthy farming pathways and regenerative farming for perennial horticulture.

“Dr Jones will take a ‘deep dive’ into how to optimise soil health and production systems, providing participants with useful information they can integrate into their own operations to build business sustainability and resilience.”

Dr Jones has organised and participated in workshops, field days, seminars and conferences throughout Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Western Europe, Central America, the US and Canada.

Tour dates include:

· February 2 — Margaret River: Soil Secrets — the Fundamentals for Building Profit.

· February 3 — Scott River: Regenerative Agriculture in Practice Masterclass.

· February 7 — Bridgetown: Resilience through diversity.

· February 10 — Torbay: Soil Secrets — Profit, Productivity and NPK for the South Coast.

· February 11 — Marbelup: Farming for Profit and Profitability masterclass — Sold Out.

· February 14 — Dandaragan: Healthy Farming Pathways.

· February 16 — Perth Hills and Swan Valley: Regenerative Farming for Perennial Horticulture.

· February 18 — Perth Hills: The importance of multispecies groundcover.

For more information and to register to attend: visit agric.wa.gov.au.