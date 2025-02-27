South rises to chair CBH Group’s Growers’ Advisory Council

Wagin sheep king Clayton South will now serve as a key conduit grain growers after being named chair of CBH Group’s Growers’ Advisory Council. The farmer, who was in 2022 named one of Meat and Livestock Australia’s three “best practice” sheep producers in Australia, stepped up from vice president to take the reigns from Harrismith farmer Craig Doney earlier this month. Mr Doney held the role for two years, with Mr South serving as deputy for the past year. Quairading farmer Tarnya Fraser has stepped into the deputy chair role after joining the GAC in 2022. Mr South runs a 5000ha property east of Wagin, with half dedicated to cropping and the rest to sheep. The leadership changes come as CBH Group opens applications for GAC members across three of its five grower member districts, after the conclusion of three councillors’ four-year terms in Districts 1, 3, and 5 respectively. The 16-person GAC exists to bolster communication between CBH members and leaders, including the board and its management. Members are appointed for a single, four-year term. CBH chair Simon Stead congratulated the new leaders and encouraged growers from across the three districts to apply. “The CBH board and executive team has long valued the feedback and views of the GAC,” he said. “The GAC plays an important role in our decision-making processes on issues and opportunities that impact growers. “Being part of the GAC allows councillors to gain a better insight into the workings of their co-operative and the broader industry. “It also allows members to grow their professional network.” GAC member Tarnya Fraser said being part of the GAC has been a rewarding experience. “I am loving my time on the GAC and it is incredibly rewarding to represent growers in my zone,” Ms Fraser said. “It gives a real insight into the post-farmgate side of the grain industry and its wonderfully complex supply chain. “We are given access to so much information and the opportunity to ask questions, challenge ideas and provide feedback.” Councillors meet four times a year in person and engage with CBH management at forums and events throughout the year. Growers keen to join the GAC need to address a selection criteria on CBH’s website and provide five grower referees. Applications close March 23, with candidates starting their term in July.