The team behind Belvedere Valley lifetime pasture fed Wagyu is taking the plunge, with plans to start operating their entire paddock-to-plate supply chain including building their own on-farm micro abattoir. The significant investment aims to future-proof the business by taking out the one aspect of the beef supply chain the Bennett family cannot control. Around WA, smaller branded meat businesses are struggling to compete for limited service kill openings in existing abattoirs, with the looming end to the Dardanup Butchering Company’s service kill openings in 2025 expected to put even more strain on the industry. For the Bennetts, who are based at Crowea in the Southern Forests region, the risk is too great. Work is now under way to have their own onsite micro abattoir certified and running by late 2025. Richard Bennett is a second-generation farmer and with his wife Judith runs a 105 hectare property producing pasture-raised Wagyu beef using regenerative methods. With the help of their four children — Jake, Emma, Rylee and Madison — they have been building up their herd of Wagyu cattle since 2013. It now consists of 80 head, all raised exclusively on pasture. Developing their own branded beef is part of the Bennetts’ plan to create a sustainable farm business, which does not require a supportive off-farm income. Currently, Richard runs a mobile mechanic business which specialises in agricultural machinery repairs and servicing. “Having worked off-farm as a mechanic since he was 18, it’s Richard’s dream to be a full-time farmer,” Judith said. The decision to farm Wagyu cattle was inspired by a trip to the US in 2012, where Richard and Judith first tried grass-fed Wagyu. “It was amazing,” Judith said. “Tasting the difference between grass-fed Wagyu and grass-fed Angus, we knew it was the direction we wanted to go in.” Judith’s research led her on a trip to Victoria to visit a number of Wagyu studs. It was this trip that confirmed the Bennetts’ decision to breed Red Wagyu cattle — even after a chat with Black Wagyu breeder David Blackmore, known as Australia’s “Godfather of Wagyu”. “They outperformed Black Wagyu when it comes to finishing on pasture,” Judith said. “Red Wagyu are also renowned for being better natural mothers.” Raising cattle for their entire lifetime on grass is part of the Bennetts’ commitment to farming their land regeneratively, while producing the best tasting and healthiest beef. They began converting their beef herd from Angus to Wagyu in 2013 by importing embryos from Mazda Wagyu in Victoria, which were implanted by a specialist vet into their existing Angus breeding cows. Four bull calves from the first crop were kept as stud sires, including two Red Wagyu and two Black Wagyu bulls. Judith said watching these animals mature confirmed their choice to raise Red Wagyu. “The red bulls performed much better on pasture,” she said. Ten seasons on and the Bennetts’ breeding herd includes a mixture of Wagyu 100s (which are full blood Wagyu) and Wagyu 50s (Angus cross Wagyu). During a downturn in mechanical work in 2017, Richard started working away in the mining industry and, for the first time, Judith was responsible for running the farm alone. “At this stage the children were a lot younger, and I would spend any spare time I could find researching grass-fed beef production,” she said. Judith grew up in Perth where her connection to food production was having her own home garden. She had completed a course in permaculture design and had a personal interest in biodynamics and the importance of healthy natural eating. “I discovered regenerative agriculture while Richard was working away on the mines and would bombard him with videos I had found,” Judith said. “I said to Richard: ‘We need you back here on the farm, as you know this land better than any of us.’” Richard returned and the commitment to regenerative farming began. Judith said they had avoided using chemicals on the farm, opting for mineral fertilisers instead. The transition included making on-farm compost, which was then used to make compost teas, as well as grazing cattle in a way that boosted soil health and microbes. “We don’t use any chemicals on our farm; in fact, we don’t even have a chemical shed, and we haven’t used Roundup for over 20 years,” Judith said. While the property could easily become certified organic, Judith said it would only add another layer of expense to production at this point. “Instead, we call ourselves truly transparent and invite all our customers to call myself or Richard or come and visit the farm to see how we do things,” she said. Pasture management consists of moving cattle onto fresh grass every one to two days during spring and early summer, when grass is growing quickly, and moving cattle every four to five days when growth is slower. Electric fencing is used to strip graze with the size of the area dependent on herd size. The Bennetts graze a mixture of different aged cattle from calves up to three-years-old, when feeder steers and heifers start to reach their finishing weight. Cattle are only segregated during breeding season when the Wagyu bulls are put in with breeding cows, which is normally from April to August. Judith said as they were a smaller operation, this was flexible with cows not going in calf given longer to conceive than what would happen in a bigger traditional beef farming operation. All cattle produced under the Belvedere Valley beef brand are born on the farm and spend their entire lives only consuming grass. Just one year into promoting their brand, the Bennetts have attracted a strong following of customers, which they put down to the beef’s exceptional eating quality. To date, they have used Dardanup Butchering Company and Western Meat Packers for their service kill facility. Bodies are brought back to the farm where they are butchered at the Bennett’s own purpose-built packing facility, called the “meating room”, which gives them greater control of butchering, packaging and marketing. The next step in controlling the whole supply chain from birth to consumption will be building and certifying their small on-farm micro abattoir. Judith said planning and design had begun and application paperwork submitted to the WA Meat Industry Authority, with the goal to have the abattoir in operation by next year. She said with the service kill processing options in WA shrinking, this was the biggest risk factor in the logistics of branded beef development. “We are between a rock and a hard place. Service kill facilities are something we can’t control. If you can’t get your animals processed then you can’t sell your own beef,” Judith said. When producers have stock they cannot get processed, they can be forced to sell finished cattle in a saleyard which can result in prices not reflective of cost of production or quality. While the decision to build a micro abattoir is a big investment, the Bennetts believe it will pay off and give them more certainty in the future. As well as providing certainty of supply, it will decrease any stress experienced by the Bennetts’ animals prior to slaughter. Judith said building their abattoir was another way they could honour their animals and ensure nose to tail value-adding. Ensuring the welfare of their animals is a priority for the Bennetts, with regenerative farming methods aiming to look after all animals that co-exist within the farm ecosystem. Protecting and working within natural ecosystems, reducing the need for off-farm inputs such as fertilisers, and selling produce locally are all goals of a regenerative farming system. “Saving the world one steak at a time is our slogan,” Judith said. The family has further ideas to diversify the farm with daughters Rylee and Madison keen to come on board and invest in developing the business further. Belvedere Valley lifetime pasture raised Wagyu Who: Richard and Judith Bennett and their children Jake, Emma, Rylee and Madison What: Lifetime pasture fed Wagyu Where: Crowea (Southern Forests) Size: 105ha