Much-needed rainfall is forecast to soak WA’s parched Southern Rangelands, with pastoral cattle producers hoping the showers will wash away their drought woes.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a thunderstorm to lash Goldfields towns Wiluna, Laverton and Leonora with heavy rain tomorrow.

The expected soaking is poised to come on the back of tropical cyclone Blake baring down on the State’s north-west coast and bringing rain inland.

Granite Peak Station owner Jim Quadrio has been forced to destock his Santa Gertrudis-cross herd by about 50 per cent in the past year to combat the hampering dry spell.

Granite Peak historically averages about 250mm of rain annually; however, it has received only 103mm in the past two years including just 53mm in 2019.

“We certainly have our fingers crossed that this forecast comes through,” Mr Quadrio said yesterday.

“Whatever does come, we hope it doesn’t come down in one hit and flood everything.

“Hopefully rain reaches west of Meekatharra into the Murchison region, also, because it has been very dry there.”

