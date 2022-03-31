The State Government has launched an internal review into the devastating Wheatbelt blazes that razed 60,000ha across five shires, killing livestock and destroying sheds, machinery and fencing.

There are calls for the review to be “prioritised” as the tight-knit farming communities approach the two-month mark since the fast-moving bushfires ripped through the region.

In State Parliament on Wednesday, March 23, it was confirmed by parliamentary secretary Samantha Rowe — on behalf of WA Emergency Service Minister Stephen Dawson — that an “internal, after-action” review for the four concurrent level three bushfires on February 6 had commenced.

There are three tiers of review or inquiry methods after a State emergency — like a fire, flood or cyclone — the first of which is an internal or “after-action” review conducted by the State Government departments involved.

The review will involve representatives from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, local government and volunteers.

An independent review can also be called to bring in external experts to review what occurred, which is the method the State Government chose to examine the Wooroloo blaze in February 2021.

In some cases, a special inquiry can be called, which grants the State Government powers similar to a royal commission and allows it to compel evidence.

Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers were deployed across the State to battle the Corrigin-Shackleton, Narrogin-Wickepin, Denmark and Bridgetown bushfires, which at one stage were all burning at emergency level at the same time.

Recovery for affected communities remains ongoing, and shadow emergency services minister Martin Aldridge said there were issues in the Corrigin-Shackleton blaze — which was dubbed a “firestorm” by those fighting it — that needed to be addressed as a matter of priority.

“There were issues with the emergency warning systems, there were issues with telecommunications, power outages, evacuation messages not getting through,” he said.

“If that fire had entered Corrigin, it could have been an absolute disaster.”

Mr Dawson said localised debriefs had been conducted and would contribute to the internal review.

Me Aldridge said internal reviews were always “a bit hit and miss” and they needed to ensure not only local government and volunteers were included, but the wider community.

“Half the people that turn up to a fire like those in the Wheatbelt recently are farmers with their slip units,” Mr Aldridge said.

“And then there were the people in Corrigin who didn’t know if they should evacuate or not.

“I think you miss a lot of those people that are at the coalface (with an internal review) and there’s a whole story that they want to tell us.”

With the impacts beyond infrastructure, Mr Aldridge called for dedicated mental health support to be delivered to affected communities.

“These sorts of things, you don’t just wake up from them the next day and everything’s fine,” he said.