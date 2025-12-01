Students from two agricultural colleges have been put to the test in a competition to design innovative solutions to WA’s hot and dry climate that poses constant challenges to the State’s primary producers. The Climate-Smart Innovation Challenge, now in its fourth year, is run by the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub — a Grower Group Alliance-led project. The competition was designed to get students thinking about creative and innovative ways to address real world issues faced every day by WA farmers and the future of agriculture. More than 60 students from Harvey and Cunderdin Colleges of Agriculture participated in the challenge. They were presented with the opportunity to tackle locally-relevant problems including the improvement of water management and reuse, reducing bushfire risk, and reducing heat stress in dairy cows. They were additionally tasked with enhancing farm-level weather information, improving nitrogen fixation, and increasing soil moisture retention. Harvey student Maggie Kilrain was awarded first prize for her Cow to Crop project and she said the competition challenged her to brainstorm ways to mitigate the South West’s dry seasons. “It uses the dairy effluent water in our undercover horticultural system, reusing water from the dairy to grow plants that can either be used to feed dairy cows or, in a very extensive situation, be used to grow food for people,” she said. “It’s good to see that there are ways to slow (drought) down and make a change. “That’s why I took on this challenge.” A project by Cunderdin students Darrius Sutherland and Ethan Glass, third-prize winners, explored genetically modified crops potential to develop longer root systems in order to allow access to water and nutrients in deeper soil by plants. “It was really enjoyable to compete against our classmates in a challenge about agriculture, which is what we do,” Mr Sutherland said. “It was really good to try and figure out some new ideas — something that’s new and innovative that could work and help improve the future” WA College of Agriculture - Harvey farm training manager Paul Dyson said the challenge gave students an opportunity to explore and experience weather trends across their local area and the State. “Only with researching long-term trends could they identify issues that they will be confronted with in their lifetime and begin to think about possible solutions to these,” he said. “What was evident to me students when completing the task was that the real answer lies in small changes made continually over time, by many people, to adjust to the changing weather patterns and our reliance on water.” Mr Dyson said students discovered there was no “silver bullet approach” or “easy fix” to the issues faced everyday by WA producers. “It was about raising awareness across all sectors and making a difference where you could,” he said. SW WA Hub knowledge broker Tanya Kilminster has worked on the challenge in partnership with the two agriocultural colleges since 2022. She said the solutions presented by the students demonstrated their “real potential”. “The Climate-Smart Innovation Challenge is designed for students to step into the role of innovators — identifying issues that matter to farmers and communities, and developing creative, practical solutions that could make a real difference,” Ms Kilminster said. “Students have shows curiosity, problem-solving, and teamwork, and reminded us that the next generation is already thinking deeply about how to shape the future of WA agriculture. “Whether it’s new technology, adapted practices, or completely fresh thinking, they have demonstrated what is possible when we combine local knowledge with creativity and purpose.”