University students around the world are getting behind research and innovation projects focused on alternative protein development as part of the Good Food Institute Alt Protein Project. The APP is developing a global network of student leaders and organisations to accelerate alternative protein innovation. GFI is a non-profit group seeking to make alternative proteins competitive with conventional meat in terms of taste and price, while promoting alternatives to conventional livestock products through science, policy and corporate engagement workstreams. GFI aims to shift demand from carbon-intensive conventional livestock products to alternative proteins such as plant-based and cultivated meat. To date the GFI APP involves over 70 universities globally, with two Australian universities participating in the project. GFI managing director Mirte Gosker said the APP works by pairing students with a GFI mentor who provides strategic insights and fosters connections with local scientists, entrepreneurs, and innovators. “To give some examples of recent actions by student chapters in Australia, the Alt Protein Project group at the University of New South Wales hosted an alternative protein barbecue event to engage students about plant-based meat and conducted a site visit to (cultured meat company) Vow’s production facility to learn more about cutting-edge developments in cultivated meat technology,” Ms Gosker said. “They are currently planning an event about career opportunities in Australia’s alternative protein sector, in collaboration with local startups. “Similarly, our University of Melbourne chapter hosted a symposium titled ‘Alternative Proteins: Where Are We Going?’ which featured a range of speakers who addressed ‘future food’ industry trends. “They also hosted a career and info session with plant-based brand Umani.” Ms Gosker said to date no applications have been received from university students in WA but GFI would be eager to connect with interested candidates as part of its broader APAC expansion. She said the APP has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, including the recent addition of its first chapters in South Korea and Malaysia, and it is always looking to add more. Interested students can contact GFI APAC for application details.