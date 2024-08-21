There has been a steep decline in farmer confidence, with issues such as the live sheep export ban weighing heavily on primary producers who feel increasingly disparaged and “steamrolled” by government policy. These are the findings from the second National Farmer Priorities Survey, which heard from more than 1000 producers across Australia and was released by the Nationals Farmers’ Federation, in partnership with agricultural communications service Seftons. The survey, which ran from August 6 to 15 in 2024, showed farmers’ confidence towards the Albanese Government had deteriorated by an average of 32 per cent in the past year, according to four sentiment measures used. NFF president David Jochinke said the survey results were “unsurprising” and issues such as the live sheep export ban, water buybacks and biosecurity tax have “weighed heavily on farmers”. “Particularly telling are the results around the live sheep exports. Despite only 10 per cent of respondents hailing from WA, it rated as one of the highest areas of concern,” he said. “This clearly demonstrates when bad policy infiltrates one sector, it puts every other sector on notice that they could be next.” Seftons managing director and report co-author Robbie Sefton AM said there has been a “stark shift” in confidence within the span on a year, and has called for more discussion on the needs of regional Australians. “What this data clearly shows is that right now, people in farming communities do not feel like they’re being heard,” she said. “I hope decision makers will look at these numbers and commit themselves to doing better. It’s important that regional Australians are heard when decisions are made that impact their future.” Biosecurity taxes was at the top of the list of concerns, with 94 per cent of farmers voicing their worries on the issue in the survey. Market power of supermarkets and processors came second with just under 94 per cent of farmers raising concerns on the topic, and Federal environmental laws ranked third at just above 92 per cent. Both issues have risen by more than 10 per cent since the 2023 survey. However, not all the findings were negative. Some 89 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement “I love what I do” and 78 per cent said they loved where they lived. Mr Jochinke said despite farmers feeling like that have been “steamrolled by harmful policies,” the primary producers are still proud of what they do for a living. He said he hopes the Government can help build a more positive outlook for the agriculture industry going forward. “As we look ahead, we now have a refreshed ministry on the hill. We hope the new ministerial team in Julie Collins and Anthony Chisholm will re-evaluate the Government’s direction and work with farmers to support the sector. “With meaningful engagement from the Government together we can build a more positive outlook for Australian agriculture and reach our shared goal to be a $100 billion industry by 2030.”