Prominent farm industry leader Terry Hill has been appointed inaugural independent chair of the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration’s steering committee.

Mr Hill is the current chair and former CEO of the Pilbara Development Commission, and was last month appointed board director of the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre

In 2022, he was acting director general of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development where he held several senior positions and played a key role in WAARC’s formation.

Mr Hill said he was excited to leverage his nationwide industry relationships to support WAARC.

“The opportunity to work closely with industry, community and businesses to support their success has always been a strong focus throughout my career,” he said.

“In recent years, this has included developing partnerships with industry organisations, identifying and capturing opportunities for innovation, and working to identify future options for industry growth and resilience.”

In 2023, Mr Hill was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his commitment to primary industry, public administration and the agricultural sector.

He joins six other members on the steering committee, who each represent one of WAARC’s member organisations: DPIRD, CSIRO, Grower Group Alliance, Curtin University, Murdoch University, and the University of WA.

WAARC director Kelly Pearce said the steering commitee was “privileged to have a leader of Mr Hill’s calibre”.

“Terry will bring invaluable leadership and expertise to the role to guide WAARC forward, raise our profile, and further establish WAARC as a collaborative hub set up to tackle WA’s most pressing agricultural challenges through impactful, industry-led research,” Dr Pearce said.

“His skills in strategic partnerships, business development, strategic planning, and communication among other talents, will be such an asset to WAARC as we look ahead to 2025.”

Dr Pearce said Mr Hill had “hit the ground running”, having already met with WAARC’s executive team and steering committee to “share his valuable insights and strategic vision”.

His other previous roles include deputy chair of the Grape and Wine Research and Development Corporation, and foundation director of Horticulture Australia.

He also led a major aid project in Indonesia with the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, and managed the commercialisation of intellectual property for Pink Lady and Sundowner apple varieties.