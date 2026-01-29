Well-known and respected former WA politician, businessman and sportsman Terrence Keith “Tuck” Waldron has been honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australia.

Recognised on Monday’s Australia Day celebrations for his significant contributions to community, and the many achievements he performed in his role as a politician who provided service to rural and regional WA.

“I was very surprised of this honour, I felt fortunate and very proud as a country boy, who grew up on a family farm,” Mr Waldron said.

“I’ve always represented country WA whether it be in sport, business, and now post-politics.

Mr Waldron was a Nationals member of the WA Legislative Assembly from 2001 to 2017, representing the electorate of Wagin.

“Being a politician was one of the greatest experiences of my life and I felt so lucky to represent the region near my family’s farm and working with the local shires and communities,” he said.

“I’ve spent 65 per cent of my life in the country, with the balance in the city, it’s great to see both sides, and made me aware of the inequities that still exist between the country and the city.

“When we were in government from 2008 with our Royalties for Regions, we lessened that divide.”

Mr Waldron said he always tried to help country WA to the best of his ability.

“What’s inspired me is what people do in their local communities across the State,” he said.

“They jump in and are willing to help.

“I’ve always felt a responsibility to do my bit.”

Mr Waldron felt lucky from his upbringing at his family’s farm in Jingalup, 20km south-west of Kojonup.

“We farmed 1409 acres (570ha), ran Merinos and grew mixed grains and my Dad, Harry, ran a Poll Hereford stud,” he said.

“Both my Mum and Dad gave me a really good grounding; my Dad was a great sportsman, but both my parents were very much involved in the community.

“They grounded me and my sisters to help others and particularly those less fortunate.”

Mr Waldron was also an accomplished sportsman playing as a rover in country football clubs. He played 29 games for the Claremont Football Club and 17 games for the South Adelaide FC.

After his political career, Mr Waldron was chair of many boards with country WA links.

He is currently the Central East Accommodation Care Alliance chairman, and was involved in gaining government funding for 71 independent living units across the north-eastern Wheatbelt and hoping for another 54.

“I turn 75 in a couple weeks, my plan is to fully retire in October,” he said.

“I have lived a full life and have a wonderful wife, Noelene, and we raised four daughters including Jemma, Kelly, Bonnie and Jessica, plus enjoy four grandchildren and my two beautiful sisters.”