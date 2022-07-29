The Nuffield Annual Sponsors Luncheon brought a sizeable crowd to Optus Stadium as Nuffield WA chairman Reece Curwen welcomed distinguished guests to the formal event.

Held at the stadium’s Cygnet Room on July 19, 2003 scholar Brian McAlpine gave an update on the Australian farming scholars’ organisation.

This was followed by a talk by Murdoch University Emeritus Professor John Edwards, using foot-and-mouth disease as an example, on preparing for and responding to pandemics.

Prof. Edwards was the regional coordinator for the OIE Southeast Asia and China Foot-and-Mouth Disease Program from 2001 to 2004.

Other speakers included 1966 scholar Stan Schur, Byfield director Scott Smith and Ausplow general manager Chris Farmer.

During the annual meeting’s election of office bearers, Peter Nixon was appointed as returning officer.

Mr Nixon declared all positions vacant and called for nominations and appointed office bearers, with Mr Curwen returning to the role as chairman.

Andrew Slade was appointed vice chairman and Dylan Hirsh was nominated at treasurer, while Johanna Tomlinson was nominated as secretary.

Now in its 72nd year, the Nuffield Scholarship program is Australia’s most prestigious in the agriculture industry.

More than 420 people have completed a Nuffield Scholarship since its inception in 1951.

Scholarships are funded by a range of investors and allow recipients to plan and execute a 16-week research program across the globe next year.