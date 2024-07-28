The Slow Food Swan Valley and Eastern Regions lead Vincenzo Velletri invited guest to a thematic event that bought producers, cooks, and activists together to channel their passion for food culture. The long table dinner, held on July 21 at Txoko Brewing in Baskerville, was intended to promote pulses and legumes with an aim to protect and preserve food biodiversity. “This is a celebration of winter food and local wines and beers, and we will present a Snail of Approval certificate to a WA honey producer-owner for their investment in good, clean and fair produce,” Mr Velleti said. Swan Valley mayor Tanya Richardson, who grew up in the food-rich Barossa Valley, welcomed more than 70 guests, and said the slow food movement recognised the higher producer achievers within the local community. “At its core, the slow food movement is making sure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food,” she said. “We need to teach the younger generation how to look for that produce, what to do with it and avoid those quick visit to the shops with pressure for non-nutritional choices., particularly when our kids are influenced.” She congratulated Elixir Raw Honey owners Kate Crispe and her partner Matteo Bellingeri as recipients of the Snail of Approval, who have expanded their enterprise selling products into Japan. “We are both beekeepers who invested in an ongoing 20-year-old honey business in 2022 in Denmark,” Ms Crispe said. “We were beekeepers eight years prior.” Mr Bellingeri said they kept about 400 hives spread around the Darling Range, from north of Bindoon to Toodyay and Harvey. “We go to Badgingarra, Ravensthorpe and Pemberton, wherever there is honey, but avoid agricultural chemicals,” he said. Ms Crispe said they pack raw honey, rich in pollen — exactly as the bees made it with good botanical flavours including tropical pineapple and rich caramels. “We do a lot of testing on our honey sending samples to a German laboratory, that verifies raw status with tests of the sugar structure and any unwanted chemical content (insecticide, glycolates and herbicides),” she said. The couple market their honey through independent supermarkets throughout WA, with sales of 20 tonnes per year. Exports of Japan consist of 40 per cent of the sales, with the country’s consumers understanding the raw honey product. The main dinner event brought Indigenous food expert Dale Tilbrook to pay respects to the food culture of the nation’s first people. Mr Velletri said the long table theme (legumes) represented an integral part of the diet for countries around the world. “They may not have a lot of appreciation, but they our good for our health and the farm soils (nitrogen fixing),” he said. “Legumes were food for the poor people, they are rich in antioxidants and fibre and they are very good for us and the environment — they are also recognised by the United Nations for food security.” Mr Velletri and MC Josie Daniele made sure the guests understood that there were 20,000 different species of legumes. “Australia has many native species (wattle seed) that were a stable food for the Indigenous people,” he said. “This food theme is about cultivating a relationship and knowledge to share and connect with our culture and land.” He said cultures in Eastern Europe passed on seeds to the next generation to preserve the varieties. Mr Velletri designed the seven-course long table dinner using chickpeas from the Ord River, lupins from Bullsbrook (The Lupin Comapany) cannellini and borlotti beans, green lentils, peas, and wattle seed for the panna cotta.