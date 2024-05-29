Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has set in stone his commitment to save WA’s live sheep trade at a surprise industry roundtable in Perth. The roundtable, which brought together agriculture leaders from across WA on May 22, was organised by Liberal Senator Slade Brockman after the Albanese Government announced a 2028 deadline for the phasing out of live sheep exports by sea. Mr Dutton said he and his party maintained the promise that if elected, the Coalition would throw out the live export ban. “We won’t deviate from our position because we are on the right side of this issue,” he said. “We understand the arguments that are being put by the advocates and by Murray Watt … We understand the science that stands in contrast (to) some of the suggestions that they’re making. “We also understand the human cost and the way in which it impacts not just on individual producers but communities more generally.” About 20 representatives from across the agriculture sector attended, including leaders from the Livestock Collective, WAFarmers, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA and the WA Livestock Trucking Association. Politicians also attended, including Liberal Member for Durack Melissa Price who said it was important for farmers and agricultural leaders to step up the campaign for live exports. “I don’t think there are any more opinion pieces that (O’Connor MP) Rick (Wilson) or Slade or myself (can write), or Facebook posts, or speeches in Parliament,” Ms Price said. “I don’t know how many more we can do, but I know with you (farmers) by our sides, we can really kick arse.” PGA president Tony Seabrook called the roundtable a success and thanked both Mr Dutton and Senator Brockman. “All the people who needed to be there were there; there was cohesion (and) agreement,” Mr Seabrook said. WA Livestock Exporter’s Association chair John Cunnington said the meeting was a “good opportunity” for Mr Dutton to hear the whole supply chain’s concerns, especially with the current four-year timeline. “What is shocking is the timeframe that this policy’s been dealt with and the dismal transition package which was presented ... It shows the disrespect for the wider industry,” he said. “It’s one where we’ve got a job to do and we’re going to keep on shipping until we can’t.” The roundtable came not long after National Farmers’ Federation chief executive Tony Mahar wrote an open letter to the Albanese Government. The NFF also passed a vote of no confidence in the Australian Government, which Nationals leader David Littleproud backed. In the open letter, Mr Mahar referred to the farmers’ walk-out during Mr Watt’s post-Budget speech on May 15. “This is not how we usually operate at the National Farmers’ Federation. Our members are professional businesspeople and we typically represent them in a professional and business-like way,” Mr Mahar wrote. “But decision by decision, your Government is pushing farmers away and eroding their trust. Frankly they’ve had enough.” Mr Seabrook said said there was a co-ordinated industry campaign under way to fight the live export phase out. “It’s about the preservation of live export as an industry,” he said. “This group has a massive amount of cohesion about it and it’s the first group coming together, of all desperate groups, to basically put together a campaign that’s unified.” Mr Seabrook said the campaign was still in the works but more information would soon be made available.