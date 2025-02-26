A Toodyay man fined thousands of dollars for breaching the Aboriginal Heritage Act is rattling the tin to lodge an appeal against a “ridiculous law” he says is hanging over the heads of farmers across WA. Tony Maddox, 72, was fined $2000 in Perth Magistrates Court for damaging or altering a part of the Avon River without ministerial consent this month after building a concrete crossing over a creek on his property. He built the bridge over a tributary of the Avon River, called Boyagerring Brook — a site associated with the Rainbow Serpent, or Wagyl, by the Noongar people — in 2022 to prevent erosion caused by heavy rain and flooding. Mr Maddox was ordered to pay $5000 in court costs on top of his own costs, which he estimates to be just under $100,000 so far. Farmers told Countryman they believed Mr Maddox “had been made an example of”, with State Prosecutor Lorraine Allen telling the court the case should “deter people from destroying or altering Aboriginal heritage”. Mr Maddox pleaded not guilty, arguing he had bought the land in 2013 and checked all conditions on the property with his local shire, through a settlement agent, and on the property title. He was charged under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972, which did not apply to tributaries of the Avon River until August 2020, and argued that as a landholder he had received “no correspondence” informing him of these changes. “To tell me that I should have known this is quite bizarre,” Mr Maddox said. “That means that every farmer, every day, is going to need to check the Aboriginal Heritage Act to check it hasn’t been changed. “In four years, I have not received any correspondence regarding to the change . . . I feel this is divisive.” Mr Maddox’s charges carried a maximum possible penalty of nine months behind bars and a fine of $20,000. A GoFundMe campaign started by Jess Corby had raised $30,050 by February 24, with the biggest single donation $500. Mr Maddox said appealing against the decision would be “yet another costly exercise”, and urged farmers to contribute. “I have already spent just under the $100,000 this far . . . and happy that I did because it has brought to light a ridiculous law,” he said. “We estimate that an appeal will cost a similar amount, so I am looking for donations to help fund the appeal. “It could be as simple as 100 people putting in $1000 each . . . and then we can keep fighting.” Mr Maddox was charged under the WA Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972, which the State Government reverted to in 2023 after abandoning plans to overhaul the Act. To donate to Mr Maddox’s appeal, visit gofundme.com/f/our-australian-land-owners.