Tributes are flowing for a 17-year-old boy who was killed after being struck by a loader in a fertiliser shed on a farm in WA’s Wheatbelt at the weekend. WorkSafe is investigating the death, which happened on Saturday morning on a Burakin property, about 200km north-east of Perth. Countryman understands the teen, who was a New Zealand expat, had been working with another 17-year-old boy at the time. WAFarmers president John Hassell said it was a tragedy and a timely reminder as seeding season shifts into gear in the State’s grain growing regions. “It’s bloody tragic, and I just really urge people to seriously take care,” he said. “Farms are dangerous places, as are all workplaces, but because we’re not doing the same thing day in day out . . . it’s very easy to take your eye off the ball.” SafeFarms WA executive officer John Noonan said it was a “tragic reminder” farms could be dangerous places to work or visit. “My understanding is that there were a number of preventive measures in place in this instance, but it’s a timely reminder that everybody needs to double check their measures are in place to prevent these sorts of incidents,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is an occurrence that is going to have implications for the farmer and for the family of the person who’s lost their life.” Mr Noonan said it was a busy time of year and farmers should be aware of the potentially devastating consequences of fatigue. “While it might not be the case in this instance, timeframes get pushed, and that tiredness can become a major factor that we need to take into consideration,” he said. “We just need to be careful about working long hours in dusty conditions, and make sure people are taking breaks, and that they’re working as instructed.” Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook expressed his condolences for all who knew and worked with the teen. He said the death was “devastating” for everyone involved and labelled it every farmer’s “worst nightmare”. “Every one of us fears that nightmare,” Mr Seabrook said. “It used to be ‘get on with it and get it done’ but we’re now having discussions before any job and training.” He said farmers today were working “way beyond the levels they should be” due to a shortage of experienced workers. “There are such varying jobs in our workplace. It can be hard to have structure in our business because it’s so variable,” Mr Seabrook said. A triple-0 call was made about 10.15am on April 27 and the teen was later declared deceased by St John paramedics at the scene. WorkSafe investigators travelled to the mixed sheep and broadacre-cropping family business along Hospital Road that same day. The boy’s family abroad were informed of his sudden death at the weekend. Acting WorkSafe Commissioner Sally North said the incident — WA’s 12th workplace fatality in the past financial year — served as a warning for all workplaces to review their machinery safety protocols. “We can’t say a lot about this specific incident while it’s under investigation,” she told the ABC on Monday. “It’s really important that people have a think about what is in my workplace that could actually cause a death if something went wrong. Equipment of this type, mobile equipment, has got to be on that list.” UnionsWA secretary Owen Whittle said four of the five workplace deaths that occurred in April involved young people working with plant and machinery, and three happened in remote or regional locations. “The agricultural sector accounts for three per cent of all working hours across WA, yet it accounted for 25 per cent of all work fatalities across the last decade,” he said. “While remoteness, time pressures during harvests and supply chain pressures are a constant in the industry, something must be done to change culture and keep workers safe, and it must happen now.”