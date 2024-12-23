Australia’s long-haul trucking and maritime industries are crying out for a homegrown low-carbon alternative to diesel, leaders say. Last month’s Low Carbon Fuel Summit heard from representatives of both industries on why sustainable low-carbon fuel is their only hope to decarbonise in the near future, with larger volumes of Australian production needed as soon as possible. Truck Industry Council chief technical officer Mark Hammond said converting the trucking industry to using 100 per cent renewable diesel would be a long process because of many factors. He said the long lifetime of trucks was the biggest factor, with trucks on Australian roads having a minimum 30-year lifespan, meaning any new vehicles bought today would be unlikely to be retired before 2054. Just one per cent of trucks being bought in Australia today are low-emission, while globally the figure sits at about 1.5 per cent. “All zero-emission trucks — of which there are 500 on Australian roads at the moment — are being used in urban and metro areas,” Mr Hammond said. “There is no real option for long-haul zero-emission trucks at the moment.” Mr Hammond said long-haul vehicles accounted for 16 per cent of trucks driven on Australian roads today, but made up 60 per cent of emissions for the trucking transport industry. “So we would only reduce 40 per cent of emissions if we replaced all metro trucks with electric today,” he said. Mr Hammond said it was forecast that by 2030, 98 per cent of trucks used on Australian roads would still need diesel — which was why low-carbon fuels were necessary to decarbonise the industry. The maritime industry was in an even bigger dilemma. Maritime Industry Australia Ltd CEO Angela Gillham said decarbonisation of the shipping industry was the world’s biggest problem at the moment. “Eighty per cent of exports and imports are carried out by sea,” she said. “Unfortunately, the looming issue of decarbonising this industry is out of sight, out of mind for many.” Ms Gillham said sea freight shipping vessels were enormous and had huge carrying capacity, and required a very large amount of energy to power. The industry was considering many alternative options to diesel as it looked to decarbonise but the reality was that low-carbon fuel would be a much-needed part of the puzzle. Ms Gillham said ensuring security of supply for an alternative shipping fuel would be necessary around the world and would be the only way to continue the “cheap shipping” the global economy was based on. “Similar to the trucking industry, ships have a long asset life of between 20 and 35 years,” she said. “Now is a terrible time to build a ship. Understanding its asset life is a real challenge.” Ms Gillham said the technology was there but it was more of an economic and policy issue holding back the industry’s transition. She said the industry needed a level playing field, which meant regulation on low-carbon fuel.