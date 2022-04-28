The University of WA has been named the top university in the world for plant science and agronomy by a leading academic research portal.

Research.com ranked UWA first for the discipline out of nearly 2600 researcher profiles from nearly 600 institutions and affiliations around the world.

UWA Institute of Agriculture director Hackett Professor Kadambot Siddique said the ranking fortified UWA’s international reputation as a world leader in plant and agronomy research.

“It is the direct result of countless hours of hard work from our dedicated UWA researchers and collaborators,” he said.

“Our next challenge is to build upon our accomplishments and maintain this leading position. I have every confidence that we are up to the task.”

The ranking was based on the analysis of h-index and bibliometric indicators since 2014 and compiled in December.

Camera Icon UWA Institute of Agriculture leaders and collaborators with director Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique on the far right. Credit: Supplied / UWA

The h-index measures the productivity and citation impact of publications for any one scientist or scholar.

UWA vice-chancellor Professor Amit Chakma said the ranking reflected UWA’s standing as a highly respected research institution.

“The UWA Institute of Agriculture is a standout in world class research and real-world impact,” she said.

“I wish to congratulate all involved for this formidable achievement.”

The UWA Institute of Agriculture integrates research, education, training and communication in agriculture and related disciplines across the university.

“It fosters innovation and strengthens connections with local and international research and teaching institutions and industry leaders to provide research-based solutions to food and nutritional security, environmental sustainability and agribusiness,” a UWA spokesperson said.