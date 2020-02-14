Home
‘Unprecedented’ seventh WA farming area declared water deficient

Zach RelphCountryman
Ravensthorpe farmers Andrew and Jenny Chambers, pictured in May last year.
Camera IconRavensthorpe farmers Andrew and Jenny Chambers, pictured in May last year. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman

The State Government has declared an “unprecedented” seventh area water deficient amid ongoing dry conditions, with WA Water Minister Dave Kelly fearing more declarations could be made.

Mr Kelly confirmed yesterday emergency livestock water carting to an area east of Jerramungup and west of Ravensthorpe was underway to help farmers battling persistent parched conditions.

It marks the seventh area in WA declared water deficient since May last year.

“The Great Southern agricultural region is experiencing extremely dry conditions following two years of well below average annual rainfall linked to climate change,” Mr Kelly said.

“This has resulted in an unprecedented concurrent seven water deficiency declarations, well up on the previous record of two water deficiencies, and there is the possibility of more to come.”

The deficiency area is bounded by Jacup Road North, east of Jerramungup, and Fitzgerald Road in Ravensthorpe.

An estimated 1800 kilolitres of water will be carted weekly from Mt Barker, Katanning and Tambellup to a new 250 kilolitre capacity tank at Fitzgerald in Ravensthorpe.

