A “terrific” ram too good to ignore scooped top spot in the White Suffolk competition at the Perth Royal Show, after impressing with its “great structure” and powerful build. Boyup Brook-based Harris Thompson, who founded Venturon White Suffolk stud in 2016 and only started exhibiting at the Show in 2024, was ecstatic to take the Supreme White Suffolk title for the second year in a row. His win this year also comes as White Suffolk breeders celebrated the 40th anniversary of the much-loved breed, with White Suffolks named the feature breed at this year’s Perth Royal Show. Mr Thompson said he knew the ram was a stand-out since he was weaned, and was so good the stud planned to keep him on-farm. The June 2024-drop ram rose to the Supreme contest after earlier winning the Ram Under 1.5 Years class (for those born on or after June 1 in the year prior to the Show), and also took out the same class at this year’s Wagin Woolorama in March. It was a hugely successful White Suffolk contest for Mr Thompson, who won the Supreme Exhibit of the 40th anniversary feature show, as well as the pair of ewes, pair of rams, breeders group of three, and the June class. This year’s success came after he won last year’s White Suffolk ram and ewe competitions, which Mr Harris said was testament to their breeding program. “It was incredible to win the competition in the year White Suffolks were the feature breed,” Mr Thompson said. “We have only shown at the Perth Royal Show for two years, but it is just an amazing event with such great quality sheep. “It is so well-run.” His Supreme White Suffolk ram this year faced off against a “beautiful” ewe from Codji Springs White Suffolk stud in the final moments of the competition. The ram rose to the final two after winning the June class against a Kalagan White Suffolk stud ram earlier in the day, while the ewe had earlier won April class against a Kalagan ewe. The Venturon Ram then went on to win reserve Grand Champion Ram in the ASSBA competition before also winning reserve in the other Interbreed Competition later that day. Perth Royal Show White Suffolk judge Peter Angus said the ram was outstanding in his presentation, and ticked all the boxes in terms of correctness, breed type and carcass. It was high praise from Mr Angus, who is the president of the Australian White Suffolk Association and owner of Maroola stud in South Australia. “He was a powerful ram, with great structure . . . he impressed me the whole way through the competition and was an impressive example of the breed,” Mr Angus said. “It was clear he had great hindquarter and power.” The Grand Champion ram, tag 240147, was sired by Booloola 210024, which was sold by Booloola White Suffolks in 2022 for a top price of $34,000 after being picked out by Elton Downs White Suffolks in South Australia. The judges’ decision was backed up by the Venturon ram’s impressive set of Lambplan Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 10.03 WWT, 15.54 PWWT, 0.24 PFAT, 2.74 PEMD, 3.36 LMY, and -0.51 IMF. It also had a Total Carcase Production index of 137.88, plus a maternal MCP+ index of 155.60. Mr Thompson said the ram would be used as a standing stud sire at Venturon. Codji Springs’ ewe faced off against Venturon’s ram after winning the April-drop class earlier in the day and going on to be named Champion Ewe in the White Suffolk competition. Codji Springs stud co-principal Ryan Marwick said the ewe was a standout when it was a lamb and had grown well. “She was a great White Suffolk type, a large-framed ewe with length and was very structurally correct. “We are looking forward to seeing her lambs in the future.” Codji Springs was also awarded the Most Successful White Suffolk Exhibitor at this year’s Show after accumulating the most points from top placings — a huge achievement for the Pumphrey’s Bridge-based stud. Mr Marwick said across the board, he was incredibly impressed with the standard of the White Suffolk sheep on display in the Jim Horwood Pavilion at the Show. “Looking at the lineups of ewes and rams . . . I have judged at Adelaide, Dubbo, and Bendigo . . . and these sheep would not be out of place at those shows,” he said. “It has been a tremendous effort from all of the White Suffolk breeders.” WHITE SUFFOLK BREED JUDGING COMPETITION Supreme exhibit: Venturon Grand champion ram: Venturon, Reserve: Kalagan Grand champion ewe: Codji Springs, Reserve: Kalagan Group of three rams: Shirlee Downs Group of three ewes: Dongadilling Progeny group of three: Codji Springs Breeders group under 1½ years: Venturon Group of Three Ewes Under 1½ years: Codji Springs Group of Three Ewes Under 1½ years: Venturon