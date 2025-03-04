Australian farmers could send an additional 300,000 chilled sheep meat carcases to the Middle East each year after Qatar was given the green light to buy a 25 per cent stake in Virgin Australia. Treasurer Jim Chalmers approved the proposal on advice from the Foreign Investment Review Board on February 27, two years after it was first shot down by Federal Labor in 2023. The move will mean an additional 28 weekly return services will operate between Perth, Sydney and Brisbane from June, with a Melbourne route due to take off in December. The flights will be operated by Qatar on behalf of Virgin, with Virgin chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka describing it as a “new era” for the airline. O’Connor MP Rick Wilson, the shadow assistant minister for trade, said the move was welcomed but came “two years too late”, on the eve of a Federal Election. “For the past two years, the biggest losers have been consumer and exporters not able to enjoy the benefits of this deal during a cost-of-living crisis,” he said. Mr Wilson said it presented a huge opportunity for lighter-weight airfreight sheep carcases weighing about 42kg liveweight. “This is a really important part of the market for Merino producers not geared up to produce the 50kg-plus lamb that the other processors want,” he said. “In particular, the airlines’ proposed collaboration would double the number of flights from Perth to Doha. “It would help reduce the $20-$25 per head extra cost WA chilled sheep meat exporters pay, compared to their east coast counterparts, to air-freight their produce overseas due to a dearth of international flights.” Farmers had backed Qatar’s initial request to run more flights into Australia, arguing added flights between Perth and Doha would provide an additional $75m in export revenue. The new flights are expected to aide WA airfreight exporters currently limited to one Qatar flight per day, and 4–5 metric tonnes per exporter, split between three exporters. “We have been at full capacity for some time, with the cost per carcase out of Perth compared to the east coast is about $20 per head,” Mr Wilson said. “It could mean about 1000 carcases per plane, so 365 flights per year additional, is a lot of additional carcases into the Middle East.” The alliance could also boost Australia’s European and United Kingdom trade, with Doha and Qatar Airlines providing an important and in-demand connection between Australia and Europe. The deal is now awaiting final approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. That is largely seen as a formality after the watchdog las supported the union in a draft ruling, with a final decision expected in a few months. Qatar is a top three trading partner for Australia in the Middle East and North Africa region, worth about $3.4 billion and accounting for 8 per cent of beef and 13 per cent of sheep exports.