Just one WA beef cattle farm has benefited from the lifting of crippling export tariffs under the free trade agreement between Australia and the United Kingdom, more than two months after the new arrangements started. Australian producers must have European Union accreditation to export beef into the UK under the long-awaited deal, despite the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in February 2020. But figures obtained by Countryman from the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) reveal that of the 3347 Australian farms registered under the European Union Cattle Accreditation Scheme, just one is in WA. New South Wales and Queensland accounted for the lion’s share of accredited farms, at 1225 and 1169 respectively, followed by Victoria (524), South Australia (373), Tasmania (43) and the Northern Territory (12). Of the 46,524 registered meat cattle businesses nationwide, 2594 were in WA, compared with 15,663 in NSW, 12,989 in Queensland, 10,870 in Victoria, 2692 in SA, 1504 in Tasmania, 184 in the Northern Territory, and 29 in the Australian Capital Territory. HOW IT WORKS The FTA, which came into force on May 31 after lengthy negotiations, has been widely hailed as a boon for Australian livestock producers. Australian exporters have benefited from immediate elimination of tariffs on more than 99 per cent of Australian goods exports to the UK, valued at about $9.2 billion. For beef producers, the landmark deal will allow the export of up to 35,000 tariff-free tonnes of beef into the UK in the first year — a huge increase on the previous quota of less than 4000 tonnes. The tariff-free quota will rise in equal annual instalments until it reaches 110,000 tonnes in year 10, followed by the lifting of tariffs altogether when the trade is fully liberalised in 2038. A volume safeguard provision will apply until the end of year 15, after which no safeguards will apply. The deal was widely celebrated by industry bodies including the National Farmers Federation, with NFF vice-president David Jochinke saying recently it would “improve access to an important market for Australian farmers and allow them to diversify their markets”. WHAT’S REQUIRED? Farms seeking accreditation must not store or use any hormonal growth promotants (HGPs) or oestradiol — the main oestrogen hormone important for impregnation — on the property. The farm must have only HGP-free cattle and the records to prove it. If HGPs have been used on the farm within the past two years, all treated cattle must be removed from the property and all unused doses surrendered. The farm manager must have the records to prove these things have occurred, and must reconcile the current number of animals and unused tags on the property with the National Livestock Identification System database. The manager must submit the application and take full responsibility for meeting the conditions of accreditation, with penalties including imprisonment for non-compliance. Countryman was unable to track down the sole EU-accredited WA producer, with a department spokeswoman saying the contact details of EUCAS participants could not be shared due to privacy requirements. HOPE ON THE HORIZON According to Cattle Australia chief executive Luke Bowen, Australian beef producers have historically been discouraged from gaining accreditation because of the lack of a premium for EU beef. But he said negotiations were ongoing between officials from the two nations to “look at other traceability systems which could satisfy the requirements of the UK market”. Cattle Australia chair David Foote has urged the UK Government to recognise Australia’s “highly developed industry systems in managing and tracking HGP” treatments in cattle. “Australia remains a world leader in producing high-quality, healthy, and sustainable beef, underpinned by our world-leading traceability systems,” he said. The DAFF spokeswoman told Countryman department officials were “seeking agreement from the UK Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for the use of a modernised supply chain assurance program”. The program would mirror what is currently used in markets other than the EU and UK. “DAFF is working with the UK counterparts to gain agreement for the use of a supply chain assurance program that meets all UK import requirements, while leveraging modern traceability technologies to alleviate supply side constraints,” the spokeswoman said. “Any agreement will centre on meeting, in full, the UK requirements. “Engagement with relevant UK officials is ongoing — completion by the end of the year is anticipated.” She said the requirement for EU accreditation was the result of the UK having retained EU legislation after Brexit.