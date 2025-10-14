WA farmland remains hot property for foreign investors

WA remains one of the most sought-after agricultural frontiers for foreign investors, with new data showing the State now holds the third-highest level of foreign-owned farmland in the country. More than 13.3 million hectares — or 13 per cent — of WA’s agricultural land is under foreign interest, according to the Australian Taxation Office’s latest register of foreign ownership released this month. In terms of land use, 727,000ha of the foreign-owned land in WA was being used for cropping, 10.1 million hectares for livestock, 10,000ha for intensive horticulture, 196,000ha for forestry, and 25,000ha for “other farming”. A total 416,000ha was being used for “non-farming” purposes, which can include land zoned for mining or used as a mining buffer or land used for telecommunication towers and power transition lines. It places WA behind only Queensland and the Northern Territory. The national figure for foreign-held land climbed 3 per cent in the 12 months leading up to June 30, 2024, reaching 49.12 million hectares — about 12.7 per cent of all farmland in Australia. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said farmers’ sentiment towards foreign investment had shifted in recent years, with many now more concerned about corporates — particularly mining giants — buying prime farmland to plant trees for carbon offsets. He said any concern about foreign-owned agriculture stems from the type of land bought — freehold or leasehold — and the location of the farmland in the State — prime farmland in areas like Esperance or Kojonup, or large but sparse areas such as the Pilbara. “Owning great swags of very marginal pastoral countries is neither here nor there, but owning really prime, high-value farmland is different,” Mr Whittington said. “There’s probably as much angst around our corporates, like Woodside, buying farmland to plant trees. “Whether it’s 20 per cent, 30 per cent, 40 per cent, or 50 per cent . . . it depends who (the buyer) is and where they’re from.” Now in its ninth edition, the Foreign Ownership of Australian Assets report — Agricultural Land, is designed to provide greater transparency on the level of overseas investment in Australia’s farmland. The ATO’s definition of foreign ownership includes entities with a level of foreign ownership of at least 20 per cent, so the register captures details of assets even when the majority of shareholding is in Australian hands. Mark Hays, a Perth-based real estate agent who regularly deals with regional sales, said historical interest in foreign ownership had been strong but somewhat dwindled during the last decade as the Foreign Investment Review Board implemented changes. The threshold for sales requiring approval from the FIRB was lowered from $252 million to $15m during the past 10 years. Mr Hays acknowledged concern among farmers about corporates buying farmland for carbon emissions projects, but said many were also using their expanding wealth base to buy neighbouring properties. “There’s a lot of that going on — amalgamating bigger tracts of land — we’re not seeing as many corporates, full stop,” he said. “I think that the days of dominance of overseas investors . . . I think that it’s been abated to a fair degree.” Topping the list of international landowners is the United Kingdom, with a total of 7.38 million hectares under its belt — nearly 2 per cent of all Australian farmland. China was close behind with 6.58 million hectares, followed by Canada with 5.13 million and the United States at 2.73 million hectares. The Netherlands, the tax haven of the Bahamas, Switzerland, Germany, South Africa and Saudi Arabia rounded out the top 10. Foreign ownership of farmland in WA is subject to State and Federal regulations, including the requirement for foreign persons to register their agricultural land interests with the Australian Taxation Office within 30 days of purchase.