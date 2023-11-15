A petition calling on the Cook Government to extend public consultation on its proposed gun law reforms has been tabled in State Parliament after attracting nearly 13,000 signatures in three weeks.

It comes after a consultation paper outlining key proposed changes to WA’s Firearms Act was released on October 17, with a November 14 deadline for public feedback.

The WA Nationals and the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia launched the e-petition — which demanded a two-month extension — amid concerns more time was needed to properly scrutinise the 62-page document.

Shadow Agriculture Minister Colin de Grussa said the “staggering” 12,673 signatures it received showed the community was frustrated with the “flawed consultation process”.

“More than 12,000 signatures on this petition reflects the urgent need for the arrogant Cook Labor Government to extend the consultation period and actually listen to the community,” Mr de Grussa said.

Camera Icon Nationals MLC Colin de Grussa, front, and WA Opposition Leader Shane Love have backed a petition calling for more consultation on proposed gun law reforms. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

“It is now in the Government’s hands to act in good faith and respect the calls of thousands of West Australians, rather than continue their legacy of not listening to the community.”

Mr de Grussa previously raised concerns farmers in the middle of harvest were too busy to provide meaningful feedback on the proposed reforms, which are set to be introduced to Parliament early next year.

His comments were echoed by farm leaders including Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook, and Opposition Leader Shane Love.

Speaking after the petition was tabled on Wednesday, Mr Love said a more “realistic” time frame was needed.

“Thousands of West Australians are standing united and demanding the Cook Labor Government show them some respect by taking community consultation seriously,” he said.

Mr Love also accused WA Police Minister Paul Papalia of “rejecting the thousands of calls to extend the consultation period”.

Earlier this month, a spokesman for Mr Papalia told Countryman there was no plan to extend the consultation deadline.

At the time, Mr Papalia said the consultation paper was but “one further opportunity to comment on the proposed laws” after more than two years of consultation.

“Since 2021, the WA Police Force has held more than 100 meetings or workshops with individuals, relevant stakeholders and interested parties,” he said.

Mr Papalia’s office has been contacted for comment.