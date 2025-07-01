The WA Government spent $57 million inspecting 2.9 million trees and trying to eradicate polyphagous shot-hole borer from the Perth metropolitan area before admitting it had lost the fight, it can be revealed. The figure was divulged in WA Parliament last week when Liberal MLC Neil Thomson grilled WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis on the “biosecurity failure” of the pest’s infestation across dozens of local governments in Perth. The Cook Government this month announced it could not eradicate the pest and said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development would instead transition to a management phase to minimise its spread and impact. Speaking in State Parliament, Ms Jarvis clapped back at Mr Thomson’s comment that the pest’s spread had been a “disastrous biosecurity failure” and revealed the total cost to WA taxpayers to June 24 had been $57 million. “I reject the premise of the question, as there was no failure in the biosecurity response,” she said. “The National Management Group made the decision that polyphagous shot-hole borer was no longer technically feasible to eradicate on Wednesday, June 18, and I was advised later that day. “This decision was made nationally, not by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development or the WA Government.” The figure is the latest revelation in the ongoing saga to protect WA’s horticulture and forestry sectors from the pest, which has wreaked havoc across the Perth metropolitan area since it was first detected in 2021 — infecting about 4800 trees. Of those, 4500 have had to be removed, with the only current management tool being to cut off affected limbs. A new national Transition to Management plan is now being finalised, supported by a $26.5 million allocation in the State Budget to support an urban tree canopy and Treebates programs in a bid to manage the impact of the pest. Included in the $26.5m allocation was an already announced $7.2m for a tree recovery program aimed at replanting thousands of trees in Perth. The program provides up to $1140 per PSHB-affected tree removed, covering the cost of one primary replacement tree, two additional trees, and associated establishment items. But WA Local Government Association president Karen Chappel said more funding was needed for local governments now that eradication efforts had ceased. “This failure will have significant implications for local government, who are already spending millions to control the polyphagous shot-hole borer and increase tree canopy, and will now face the additional, ongoing costs of managing or removing infected and dying trees in public parks and streets,” she said. Separately, the farmer-led WA Agricultural Research Collaboration will also invest $2.17m across three research projects aimed specifically at protecting the State’s agricultural industries from the pest’s spread. The decision to move to a management strategy was announced after the National Biosecurity Management Group — responsible for the strategic direction of exotic plant pest and disease eradication programs — determined it was no longer “technically feasible” to eradicate it from WA due to the “difficulty of detection and lack of defective chemical treatments”. WA industry representatives and stakeholders were advised of the National Management Group decision one day after the State Government and Ms Jarvis, on Thursday, June 19. The new approach has attracted backlash from local governments, with several council leaders calling out the State Government for passing on the “significant burden” of managing the pest and calling for more funding. Subiaco mayor David McMullen said the City of Subiaco, where 169 trees have already fallen foul of the borer and had to be removed, was disappointed at the decision to stop the eradication fight. In leafy Peppermint Grove, where the axe has been taken to more than 200 trees, shire chief Don Burnett echoed Mr McMullen’s concerns, and the fallout posed for local councils. “Trying to co-ordinate a management program for PSHB across 30 metropolitan local governments, all with differing priorities, budgets, resource capacity and differing degrees of impact by PSHB, is not an effective way to try and control the borer,” he said. The destructive pest reached Perth’s far northern suburbs last week, with the City of Wanneroo reporting its first case.