Labor and the Liberals have refused to say whether they would match an election pledge by the WA Nationals to implement lighting regulations for all trains and rolling stock operating in State. Opposition Leader Shane Love committed the WA Nationals to the changes this week ahead of the upcoming March election. But when contacted by Countryman, both WA Labour and the WA Liberals refused to say whether they would do the same. The regulations would include requiring all trains to be equipped with rotating beacons, side lighting and enhanced reflectors. RailFail campaign spokeswomen Lara Jensen, who was also at the announcement, thanked Mr Love for his party’s pledge, and said it was “disturbing” there was no train lighting laws despite the number of coronial inquests that had eventuated from rail crossing atalities. Level crossing collisions are the single largest cause of death on the rail network. The latest National level Crossing Safety Strategy has called for no more level crossings to be built. At the time of the announcement, Ms Jensen said a mandated, uniform approach to light up trains would allow motorists “every chance” to see an oncoming train at a passive level crossing. She said this was especially important in rural areas. “We know drivers who have obeyed the signage in place (and) haven’t seen the poorly lit hazard. They’ve proceeded to cross, and have lost their lives as a result,” she said. “That is documented evidence.” When questioned by Countryman, the WA Government avoided saying whether it would make train lighting an election issue, and instead touted the party’s “strong record” in rail safety. A Labor Party spokesperson said the State Government had secured $17 million from the Federal Government for level crossing upgrades in regional WA. “Funding has been secured for upgrades at 400 passive level crossings across regional WA, including signage upgrades at 378 crossings, and the installation of active controls at 25 crossings,” the spokesperson said. Liberal Party leader Libby Mettam also did not comment on whether her party would follow suit with the WA Nationals and make train lighting an election issue, but said her party “have proudly supported” the RailFail campaign. “This is a position we would take in Government because it will save lives on our roads,” she said. “West Australians deserve to know we have taken all reasonable steps to make our roads, and our level crossings, as safe as possible.” In July 2024, Northwest Central Liberal Member Merome Beard and Durack Liberal Member Melissa Price launched a national petition demanding the Federal Government immediately implement mandatory legislation for train lighting. Ms Price delivered a heartfelt speech in Parliament after she tabled the petition, which had 6600 signatures. But the petition was dismissed by Federal transport minister Catherine King, who instead showed her support for the voluntary code of practice now in place. Ms Jensen maintained the voluntary code was “not good enough” and argued there would be no change to level crossing deaths until lighting becomes law. “I don’t understand why the rail industry is permitted such latitude when every other high risk industry on the planet – construction, mining, civil, aviation – all have to comply with mandatory, legislated and enforced visibility standards,” she said.