WA Labor has announced a $48.6 million pre-Budget cash splash to improve mobile phone and internet coverage in regional areas across WA.

The WA Regional Digital Connectivity Program, announced on Thursday, will expand mobile phone coverage and deliver high grade, flexible broadband services for regional businesses and communities from the Kimberley to the south coast.

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the program would target co-investment from the Federal Government and private sector for a swag of telecommunications projects worth a total $145 million.

“This initiative is targeting co-investment of more than $2 for every $1 invested by the State Government to ensure regional businesses and communities have access to quality mobile coverage and internet services,” she said.

“Our reliance on digital connectivity has grown by 50 per cent in WA since the start of the pandemic and continued investment in regional telecommunications is required to support working from home, home schooling, telehealth, supply chains and biosecurity.”

Camera Icon WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

The funding will go towards new mobile base stations and fixed wireless infrastructure, upgrading the capacity and performance of existing telecommunication assets, trialing new technologies and improving connectivity for disadvantaged communities.

“This program continues to build on the great work of our team in partnering with all tiers of government, telecommunications providers, industry and the community to bridge the digital divide and ensure regional WA residents and businesses can access the services they need,” Ms MacTiernan said.

The investment also aims to drive regional business growth, giving businesses the infrastructure needed to operate in the interconnected global marketplace.

It would also help primary producers and other regional enterprises improve efficiency, competitiveness and innovation, a spokesperson for Ms MacTiernan said.

“It will underpin access to emergency services, telehealth and other government and businesses services in regional WA, in addition to improving liveability in the regions with fast access to social and entertainment products,” the spokesperson said.

Camera Icon The WA Regional Digital Connectivity Program will see mobile phone coverage expanded and high grade, flexible broadband services for regional businesses and communities. Credit: David Baylis / Community News

The WA Regional Digital Connectivity Program would build on the State Government’s Regional Telecommunications Project and the WA Digital Farm Grants Program, which are delivering mobile and fixed wireless broadband coverage across 243,000sqkm in WA.

Part of the funding would go towards round two of the Federal Government’s Regional Connectivity Program.

Thursday’s announcement was the State Government’s second pre-Budget cash splash for WA agriculture, after the announcement last Friday of $4.2 million for research into carbon sequestration and emissions reduction at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s Katanning Research Station.

The State Government is scheduled to hand down its Budget for the 2022-23 financial year on May 12.