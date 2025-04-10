WA Labor has been accused of neglecting agricultural freight routes in favour of its pet project in the city following revelations the cost of Metronet is heading towards $14 billion. Comparatively, WA’s grain on rail network has received just $40m in State Government spending during the past decade, while farmers — through co-operative CBH Group — and the Federal Government have tipped in much more. Shadow transport minister Steve Martin said Labor and WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti’s rail infrastructure priorities were evident by the name of their biggest project. “It is entirely about priorities, and we know where their priorities lie,” Mr Martin said. “Metronet is well named, it is in the name. “Agriculture produces billions of dollars of export income for this State and that freight task has been growing which is a wonderful thing and a credit to our outstanding grain growers. “I don’t think the transport or agriculture ministers, or treasurer, have fought hard enough for regional freight.” Metronet’s price tag is heading toward $14b — about three times what was predicted at the 2017 State election — with building schedules marred by delays and cost overruns. Ms Saffioti announced the $40 million for grain on rail in 2022, on the back of a 24Mt harvest which was worth about $8 billion to the economy. It was the biggest State Government investment in the grain rail network since 2011. It formed part of a $400 million joint investment with CBH Group, which tipped in $200m, and the Federal Government, which contributed $160m through its Agricultural Supply Chain Initiative. Farmers had hoped more money would be set aside through ASCI in the recent Federal Budget, but there was none. WA’s grain crop pumps between $6b and $11b into the State economy each year, but the ageing grain-on-rail network has been struggling to cope as the crop size continues to grow. Farmers believe the State’s supply chain issues have at times meant they are receiving between $50 to $100 per tonne less than world parity for their grain, at a cost of more than $1 billion to the WA economy in 2022 alone. WA Labor unveiled plans to try and buy back the State’s rail freight network earlier this year, saying the then-Liberal Court government’s decision to sell the network for $586m in 2000 had been “reckless”. At the time, Ms Saffioti said the 49-year lease to Arc Infrastructure had resulted in a run-down rail network that had failed to keep up with growing demand to transport record volumes of grain and minerals that has instead been forced on WA roads. Ms Saffioti said on Tuesday the State Government wanted more freight on rail and buying back the network would give the State “significant scope to invest more into the network”. “Unlike the passenger rail network in Perth, we don’t own the regional freight rail network. We want to change that,” she said. “The Liberals and Nationals were reckless to sell it off, and we are now negotiating in good faith with the current owners to bring it back into Government hands” Ms Saffioti said the State Government was investing “record amounts into regional roads”, with $11b spent during the past eight years. “We’re also delivering the biggest road safety package ever seen in WA,” she said. “More than $1 billion has been invested to deliver safety treatments to 10,000km of regional roads. We’re going to continue that program in the years ahead. “We wouldn’t be negotiating to get the freight rail network back in Government hands if we didn’t.” Mr Martin said it was disappointing the WA Government was content to leave so much of the funding for agricultural freight rail to the Federal Government. CBH Group believes the WA grain crop will average 22Mt with highs of 28-30Mt by 2030.