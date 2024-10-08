Team WA has dominated the Australian Young Farmer Challenge national finals, held during the Melbourne Royal Show at the weekend. The winning squad was made up of 26-year-old Moorine Rock local Abby Nicholson and her sister Shelby Nicholson, 28, as well as Cameron Broun and his fiance Laura Bryant, both 28, who live in Beverley. The competition is a fast-paced challenge designed for youngsters aged 18-35, featuring a series of on-farm simulated tasks, culminating in a final event that tests participants’ practical skills and agricultural knowledge. Abby Nicholson had recently returned to WA after working on a family farm in Scotland, where she actively engaged with the Scotland Young Farmers Association. She said she was “incredibly proud” of her team’s effort. “I absolutely love the Young Farmers Challenge and I look forward to deepening my involvement over the coming years,” Ms Nicholson said. Mr Broun — a fifth-generation cereal grains and sheep farmer — was competing in the national finals for the second time. He said the race was a bit chaotic but a lot of fun and it was very rewarding to come out on top. “It was challenging but really good fun to compete with a good group of friends,” he said. Ms Bryant, a lecturer in agriculture at Central Regional TAFE, had previously competed in the State finals at the 2023 Perth Royal Show. Hailing from a cropping and sheep farm, Shelby Nicholson was competing in the national finals for the first time after competing in the Perth Young Farmer competition last year.