Murdoch University sustainable farming lecturer and applied social researcher Davina Boyd and Wunan Foundation chief executive Prue Jenkins have been selected for the 2026 Women on Agricultural Boards Project — a national agricultural leadership pathways program designed to increase the number of skilled, confident women appointed to agricultural boards. Ms Boyd and Ms Jenkins are two of 12 high-calibre participants selected for the top-tier board-ready cohort, who won their spots out of 160 overall applicant, while 50 further applications were chosen for the second-tier board pathways cohort. This is the second year of the Project — run by Australian Women in Agriculture —that aims to increase the number of women appointed to agricultural boards across the country by equipping them with skills and experience, as a part of their mission to change the landscape of agricultural leadership and representation to ensure gender equity in decision making and strategic direction. Ms Jenkins has lived and worked in regional WA for more than 30 years across the Kimberley, Pilbara, Goldfields and Wheatbelt and as the chief executive of Wunan — a not-for-profit organisation that drive long-term socio-economic change for Aboriginal people in the East Kimberley. Ms Jenkins said her motivation to apply for the program came from a desire to reconnect with the industry and strengthen her networks, as well as help boost other women in agriculture. “I saw the board program as an incredible opportunity to connect with other passionate women in the pastoral and livestock industries. I’m passionate about anything agricultural related to Northern Australia, especially now I’m located in the East Kimberley region for my work with the Wunan Foundation,” Ms Jenkins said. Agricultural education, training and employment strategy has also featured throughout her career, with Ms Jenkins spending eight years building up modern agricultural skills hub the Muresk Institute. “The Tier 1 candidates, like myself, already have board experience, so we can support other women, as well as continue to build on our own skills,” Ms Jenkins said. Ms Jenkins is currently project managing a Remote Jobs and Economic Development Program for East Kimberley Cattle Company. Wunan has an existing partnership with East Kimberley Cattle Company, which comprises Indigenous owned pastoral stations Glen Hill, Doon Doon and Violet Valley — along with supporting other enterprise development opportunities. Indigenous business development has been a consistent theme throughout Ms Jenkins’ career, and Ms Jenkins said she hoped the program would help her continue to build and strengthen partnerships through networking. “Networking is a key feature of this program, as well as supporting like-minded women. I’m already finding considerable value with my CoP with the diversity of both industry and board experience participants are bringing to the table,” Ms Jenkins said. “Women supporting women is always a good thing and the level of cooperation and collaboration has been fantastic. Sometimes this is all that is required to provide the confidence needed to progress to a board role.” AWiA secretary Emily Blackburn said the “simple” goal of the program was to increase the number of skilled and confident women appointed to agricultural boards at every level. “Diverse leadership strengthens decision‑making,” she said “This program ensures women are visible, prepared and connected to the opportunities they deserve”. AWiA president Cressida Cains said the calibre of applicants for the 2026 program was “outstanding”. The lucky participants will receive targeted governance training, mentoring, and practical board‑readiness support. The program’s participants will be mentored by AgriFutures Australia chair Cathy McGowan (the former Federal member for Indi) and Narelle Hooper, an award-winning business editor and author, who has sat on various private, not-for-profit, and government boards. A selection of other Australian women in 2026’s Tier 1 cohort include Anna Cochrane, who has been in roles ranging from station hand to CEO across regional, rural and remote agricultural businesses in four states, and Pip Job, who has nearly 30 years’ experience shaping agriculture, climate resilience and rural communities across government, industry, and not-for-profit sectors. The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries shows that women make up 31 per cent of the Australian agriculture industry. However, Workplace Gender Equality Agency Australia data from 2024 illustrates that women only comprise 19 per cent of board roles, and just two per cent of chief executive or equivalent roles. The program — which is funded by the DAFF and by AgriFutures Australia — is part of a three-year initiative designed to address systemic barriers to gender equity in agriculture. Applications for the Women on Agricultural Boards 2027 program will open in late in 2026.