WA’s agriculture industry will be represented by eight talented young individuals at this year’s National Young Judges and Paraders Championships next month.

The prestigious competition, hosted by Agricultural Shows Australia at the Royal Queensland Show, will run from August 6 to 10.

The championships include paraders of beef and dairy cattle, young judges of beef and dairy cattle, grain, Merino sheep and fleece, meat breeds sheep, and poultry, the Australian Young Farmers Challenge, and National Rural Ambassador Award.

Williams’ Kendall Heliams will compete in the Meat Sheep Breeds Young Judges category.

The 19-year-old works as a farm-hand at Dongiemon Grazing Company in the southern Wheatbelt, but hails from Perth.

“This competition is very important in introducing youth, including metropolitan youth, to opportunities to be exposed to a hands-on aspect of agriculture and to meet people within the agricultural industry,” she said.

“I would like to advocate to city youth that you can have a successful and rewarding agricultural career, even though you may not have grown up in an agricultural area.

“If you are passionate and driven, prepared to put in the time and effort, anyone can do it.”

Camera Icon Fletcher Wetherell, Boyanup, will represent Western Australia in the Beef Cattle Paraders competition. Credit: Supplied

Muchea’s Thomas Spencer will compete in Poultry Young Judges category.

The 24-year-old, whose family has bred purebred poultry for generations, started showing poultry 17 years ago and has not missed a Moora Show since.

Mr Spencer works with Nutrien Ag Solutions in its breeding department and has previously represented WA at national level in both poultry and beef cattle judging competitions.

Lake Grace’s Savannah Trevenen will compete in the Merino Fleece Young Judges category.

The 18-year-old, fourth-generation wool producer, said agricultural shows were important because they provided an opportunity to develop skills, build industry connections and be part of a supportive community.

Ms Trevenen hoped to build a career in the sheep and wool industry and complete a traineeship with Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services in its wool and sheep classing areas.

Camera Icon Grace Henderson, Esperance, will represent Western Australia in the Beef Cattle Young Judges competition. Credit: Supplied

Blythewood’s Johnny Marsiske, Esperance’s Grace Henderson, Yarloop’s Max Lawrence, Boyanup’s Fletcher Wetherell and Denmark’s Summer Sutherland will also be competing.

Qualification was via success in competitive regional and State competitions.