WAFarmers leadership has ruled out pushing for a merger with the revived Pastoralists and Graziers Association after three board meetings to consider their options. The PGA was plunged into administration just before Christmas after a $1 million-plus claim from the Australian Taxation Office for a long-running debt previously unknown to key officials. Administrator RSM probed the “the organisation’s financial irregularities” and referred the matter to WA Police, with investigations ongoing. The organisation’s president, York farmer Tony Seabrook, announced the PGA was “back in business” earlier this month after a meeting of creditors backed a proposal to have its debts be cleared. Speaking at the WAFarmers annual general meeting in Perth on March 21, WAFarmers’ former president John Hassell and event emcee was probed on what the PGA’s issues meant to him. One member asked Mr Hassell whether the WAFarmers leadership had considered pushing for a merger with the PGA, and said it had been something the board had discussed at three separate board meetings. “We are very different kinds of organisations,” Mr Hassell said. “We have had at least three board meetings to discuss this alone . . . there is an opportunity (for future discussions) if PGA can’t get itself up and running. “But in terms of amalgamation I don’t think there is opportunity.” Mr Hassell said what had happened to the PGA was “unfortunate for agriculture”. “Incidents like this can makes us look like a mob of cowboys,” he said. “But we have been through our own trials and tribulations, so it is not for us to make judgement. “We have a very good advocacy position and we are willing and able to take up that slack if they are not in the position to do that.” The PGA’s troubles rocked the industry, sparking Hancock Prospecting chief Gina Rinehart to back the organisation, which has long been housed at a Hancock building in West Perth.