Wagin Woolorama handed a $300,000 lifeline

The Wagin Agricultural Society has been handed a lifeline injection of $300,000 from the Federal Government to help deliver its next three Wagin Woolorama shows.

Wagin Woolorama president Fiona Dawson announced the “save our show” funding on January 22, saying she was “eternally grateful” to the Federal Government for its support.

“This huge grant will go a long way,” she said.

“The funding will support continued growth and sustainability of Woolorama as a key regional trade and agricultural showcase.”

A spokeswoman from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said the Wagin Woolorama 2026-28 grant award was published on Grant Connect on January 14, through the Australian Government Grants Framework.

She said it was being delivered over three years to assist the Wagin Agricultural Society to deliver Wagin Woolorama from 2026 to 2028 as part of the Showcasing Australian Agriculture — Regional Trade Events program.

“The Australian Government is committed to supporting out farmers and producers to grow and diversify their businesses, which will support strengthening regional jobs and economies,” the spokeswomen said.

“As part of this, the Government is investing more in regional trade events, with $22.1 million being delivered over three years.”

“Wagin Woolorama is a major community event that uplifts the local economy and celebrates the State’s agricultural excellence.”

Ms Dawson said the strength, resilience and innovation of rural WA will be showcased when the 2026 Wagin Woolorama returns at the Wagin Showgrounds on March 6 and 7, embracing the theme Harvesting Rural Spirit.

“The theme reflects the enduring spirit of regional communities and the people who work the land,” she said.

“It acknowledges the support of the show’s sponsors who deliver a high-quality event that benefits exhibitors, attendees, and the wider Wheatbelt region.”

Recognised as one of Australia’s premier agricultural events, Woolorama brings together farmers, families, industry leaders, exhibitors and visitors from across the State for two days of connection, knowledge-sharing and celebration of rural life each March.

Its success is made possible through the strong and ongoing support of sponsors, whose commitment to agriculture and regional communities underpins the event each year.

Ms Dawson and her team proudly acknowledged the support of the sponsors who played a vital role in delivering a high-quality event.

“Wagin Woolorama has always been a community event that belongs to the people,” she said.

“Our sponsors are partners in our vision — their support helps us celebrate rural achievement, strengthen regional connections and ensure Woolorama continues to grow and evolve for future generations.”

Representing the Labor Government, Senator Dorinda Cox said the Shire of Wagin had been through a lot including devastating bushfires in 2024 and 2025 that impacted livestock, homes, and farmland.

“Through it all, this community has shown real resilience and strength, and events like Woolorama are a powerful reminder of what brings people together,” she said.

“Woolorama is the largest agricultural show outside a capital city, and it plays a vital role in the life of a district.

“It’s where local businesses connect, ideas are shared, and the community comes together to celebrate the region and its future.”