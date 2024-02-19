Human creative skill in the form of art will step up a level at this year’s Wagin Woolorama artist competition, a potential forerunner to unveil a statewide champion. The inaugural Agricultural Affiliated Society Art award competition champion will ultimately be decided at this year’s Perth Royal Show with Woolorama the stepping stone towards naming a first-year winner of the prestigious title along with a $2000 cash prize. Woolorama steward Fiona Dawson said art entries must have been created less than two years ago and the selected artist must have resided within the shire or neighbouring shires of the nominating agricultural affiliating society. “This new competition is for our local artists to inspire to,” she said. “The qualifying winner at Woolorama will present their artwork for judging at the Perth Royal Show. “Being an inaugural event, we would hope a Woolorama artist would take out the top award.” Ms Dawson said it would be interesting to follow the competition with a sharp eye to take in the variety and number of artworks from each qualifying artist during the final judging in Claremont, during the Perth Royal Show. Also, a highlight at the Woolorama art show will be the winner of the Wagin Woolorama Art Prize competition for the most outstanding exhibit. Last year, local artist Carman McFaull took out the top award with her acrylic oil painting titled ‘Peaceful Track’ that earned her a $1000 cash prize and the honour of being part of the Shire of Wagin’s office collection. Participants at this year’s Woolorama art show will also be vying for the People’s Choice Award with a $500 voucher up for grabs. Also very popular is the President’s Choice Award judged by Paul Powell from all the classes at the show. Judging each class at the art show for the third year will be Kendenup-based artist Stephanie Dimmock, who moved to the Great Southern in 2001, taking up a temporary role at Wagin District High School before starting a nearly 15-year career at what is now Southern Regional TAFE. She specialises in uplifting and imaginative works with a focus on acrylic, and mixed media art, depicting local landscapes, still life, figures and portraits. Wagin Woolorama art show classes include oil or acrylic, watercolour, any media and any theme with a 100-word artist statement, other media, pastel, small painting, and sculpture. Inspiring artists can participate at Woolorama through an online application form, or by contacting the Woolorama office. The Wagin Woolorama Art Show will be in the Eric Farrow Pavilion and is open from 9am to 5pm on March 8, and 9am to 4pm on March 9.