WAMMCO to return $6.1 Million in rebates to producer members

The WA Meat Marketing Co-operative will pay $6.1 million in rebates to its producer members next month, way down on last year’s pay out after a year characterised by volatility and market challenges. The figure — in stark contrast to the record $21.8m returned to producer members last year — equates to an average pay out of 75c/kg for qualifying lambs and 37c/kg for qualifying mutton during the past two seasons. Last year’s pay out equated to $1.20/kg for all lamb and 60¢/kg for mutton, more than double the 2023 bonus. WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury said the rebate was a “deserved reward” to the co-operative’s 800 producer members, taking the total pay out of pool bonuses by WAMMCO to $67.45m during the past 12 years. Mr MacRury said it had been a challenging season in 2024-25, amid “volatile and unsettled world markets”. “The rebate is another deserved reward to our loyal and committed shareholders, and we are proud of our continued history of paying out consistently strong rebates over the past 15 years,” he said. “Last season was not without challenges, in what can only be described as very volatile and unsettled world markets. “But we worked extremely hard for our shareholders to process record processing numbers through most of the 2024-25 season, which culminated in the largest processing numbers ever achieved at Katanning.” Mc MacRury attributed the rebate decrease to “tougher market situations”, but said the co-operative had paid farmers more for their lamb throughout the year. WAMMCO is Australia’s biggest sheep and lamb co-operative and also owns an abattoir in Goulburn in New South Wales. It plans to distribute the $6.1m to its more than 800 producer members via pool bonuses at the end of August. This year’s pay out includes 30c/kg for all qualifying lambs, and 15c/kg for all qualifying mutton, on deliveries to Katanning. Mr MacRury said the co-operative would continue to focus on future challenges facing the Australian red meat industry, including its WA shareholder members’ processing requirements. Its Katanning processing plant will close for maintenance for three weeks at the end of this week, reopening operations in early August. Mr MacRury flagged feedlotting as another way to value-add to the operation. It plans to open a new lamb and mutton processing line at the Katanning abattoir in November, in time for WA’s spring flush of lambs, enabling the business to process an 500,000 head of sheep and lambs a year, taking its annual total to 1.5 million. The new processing line is expected to be a major help to farmers in WA, who have called for a dramatic increase in investment in the State’s livestock processing sector ahead of the Albanese Government’s ban on live sheep exports by May 1, 2028. Another upgrade, a VRT freezer, is expected to be turned on early next year, to boost the abattoir’s chilled and frozen capacity to be able to hold about 21/2 days worth — or 7500-8000 — of chilled and frozen meat. Both projects were made possible after WAMMCO took out a $12m loan with the WA Government to turbocharge the $50m capital works program flagged to boost processing capacity by 50 per cent. WAMMCO’s 2024-25 financial year result will be announced at its annual general meeting in Borden on October 16.