Australia’s agricultural industry has welcomed a war chest of $6.9 million to protect Australia from a potential outbreak of H5 high pathogenicity avian influenza. The funding comes despite there being no reported outbreaks of H5 HPAI in the country. The H5 strain should not be confused with current H7 HPAI outbreaks in Victoria and New South Wales, but it is a global concern and has been spreading since 2020, with outbreaks in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America. The funding package announced this week includes $2.2m towards the One Health Surveillance Initiative, which identifies and mitigates risks to human, animal and environmental health in Australia, and $1.95m to support the national response capability for an avian influenza outbreak in poultry. National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke said while other strains were present here, Australia was the last continent to remain free of the H5 strain. “It is imperative that we pull every lever to ensure Australia is prepared for this deadly strain, if and when it arrives on our shores,” Mr Jochinke said. “The Government’s sensible commitment demonstrates a proactive and multi-faceted approach to protect Australian poultry famers against an incredibly serious threat.” The NFF particularly welcomed additional investment in surveillance, analysis of industry and supply chain logistics, and national response capabilities. “Poultry farmers across the country will also be pleased to see Animal Health Australia supported to increase the national response capability in poultry, including investigating the potential for a vaccine,” Mr Jochinke said.