Secondary students with a passion for robotics, science and innovation will be put to the test in Perth this weekend at the WA Agricultural Automation Games. The two-day event comprises the WA Robotics Playoffs and the Innovation Competition, which uses ag tech and science to solve real world challenges facing the State’s agricultural sector. Now in its fourth year, the Games are a collaboration between the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and Murdoch and Curtin universities. DPIRD workforce capability project manager Suzanne Hawkes said it was a great opportunity to gain insight into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) career pathways in primary industries. “Ag tech and digital technologies are becoming integral to sophisticated, modern primary industries businesses,” she said. “There has been huge growth in the adoption of ag tech and digital innovation across WA’s primary industries sector in recent years as businesses become increasingly sophisticated and mechanised. “For our primary industries to remain competitive, it is important we stay at the forefront of advances in ag tech and digital technologies and cultivate the next generation of STEM expertise and careers.” Curtin University STEM outreach manager Andrew Hannah said high-end robotics events played a crucial role in inspiring young minds to collaborate and innovate, nurturing technical skills, teamwork and interpersonal abilities. “This competition encourages participation from diverse backgrounds, including actively engaging young women, helping pave the way for an inclusive and innovative future and technology,” he said. “These experiences often serve as a springboard for students to explore pathways to university where they can further harness their passion for robotics and technology. “We’re seeing previous participants who’ve gone on to university or tech careers returning to pass on their expertise and passion to inspire the next generation of robotics enthusiasts.” Professor Peter Davies, pro vice-chancellor at Murdoch’s University’s Food Futures Institute, said a hands-free farm experience using high tech robotic automation could be the answer to economic and labour feasibility. “Using robotic equipment on farms could see greater independence for farmers and a chance for smaller farms to become cost-competitive, with less need to employ backpackers for hard labour,” he said. “Engaging the next generation with the latest technology helps them to see a viable future in agriculture and empowers them to make it happen.” Twenty-eight teams from 20 high schools will compete in the Robotics Playoffs’ specially designed challenge, called “Crescendo” — the musical term for gradually getting louder. Foam rings will be used as a metaphor for musical notes, which will be collected by the robots from a loading bay and “amplified” by being launched into slots of various heights and orientations. Thirty teams from 13 schools will compete in the Innovation Competition, developing innovative solutions to one of three challenges — detecting exotic plant species, managing urban pests or collecting soil samples. The event will be held at Curtin Stadium on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25. Entry is free.