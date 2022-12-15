Farmers have welcomed the appointment of Jackie Jarvis as WA’s new Agriculture Minister, with industry leaders optimistic she will “bring a more open approach” to the role than Alannah MacTiernan.

Mrs Jarvis was sworn in on Wednesday afternoon after it was announced she would take on the Agriculture, Forestry and Small Business portfolios in Mark McGowan’s reshuffled Cabinet.

York farmer Tony Seabrook — president of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA and a staunch critic of Ms MacTiernan — said it appeared the Premier had “chosen the candidate with the best agriculture credentials”.

“I believe she will bring a much more open approach to ministry than the previous minister did,” Mr Seabrook said.

“Alannah would say one thing and mean another. I believe Jackie has spoken honestly and we very much like the approach she has taken.

“We are very, very much looking forward to working with her.”

Camera Icon PGA president Tony Seabrook, pictured at his farm near York, is looking forward to working with WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis. Credit: Danella Bevis / The West Australian

Mrs Jarvis revealed her stance on live sheep exports within hours of joining the Cabinet, saying she “absolutely” supports the embattled $136-million-a-year industry.

Mr Seabrook welcomed her comments, saying those involved in the trade “need all the support we can get” — a view echoed by WAFarmers president and Pingelly farmer John Hassell.

“I’m particularly pleased to hear that she supports the live sheep trade along with the Premier,” Mr Hassell said.

“It’s really refreshing to have someone in a position like that who actually supports the industry; it’s a very welcome change.”

Ms MacTiernan — who was photographed with animal rights activists staging a protest against live exports in Fremantle in 2013 — frequently butted heads with sheep producers and industry players over the trade.

She softened her stance somewhat after taking on the agriculture portfolio in 2017, but never openly supported the trade — even after Mr McGowan refused to back his Federal colleagues’ planned phase-out of live sheep exports earlier this year.

Many farmers also disapproved of Ms MacTiernan’s efforts to push “pet projects” including regenerative farming.

“From what I’m told, Jackie’s not here to tell us what to do, she’s here to learn like (Federal Agriculture Minister) Murray Watt, who I’ve been very impressed with,” Mr Hassell said.

Camera Icon WAFarmers president and Pingelly farmer John Hassell. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“We’ve had some really good ag ministers on both sides and we’ve had some shockers, so I hope we have a good run with this one.

“We welcome the new minister and we’re very keen to work with her to try to get the best outcome for agriculture.”

WA Grains Group president and Coorow farmer Alistair Falconer said the agriculture industry just wanted a minister “who would listen”.

“We need someone who listens to industry and isn’t hung up on a preconceived notion of what agriculture should be,” he said.

“Growers have a good idea of what they see as important... and so do advocacy groups.”

Mr Falconer praised Ms MacTiernan for her support of Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, and said she had been a “hard-nosed” negotiator for research funding for WA’s grains industry.

However, he was disappointed with her focus of what he said was not “mainstream agriculture”, including regenerative farming.

Mrs Jarvis replaced Ms MacTiernan in the Cabinet this week after securing a seat in the March 2021 State election, where she was ranked third on WA Labor’s South West Region ticket, behind existing Labor MPs Sally Talbot and Ms MacTiernan.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Shadow Agriculture Minister Colin de Grussa accused the McGowan Government of “neglecting” the agriculture industry and urged Mrs Jarvis to “step up and repair the relationship”.

Camera Icon Shadow Agriculture Minister Colin de Grussa speaks at a press conference alongside Nationals leader Mia Davies. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“The agriculture sector is critical to the economy of our State and challenges this sector has faced have been largely ignored by this McGowan Labor Government,” Mr de Grussa said.

“It is critical that the newly-minted Minister, as the person in charge of WA’s $11 billion agriculture sector, works closely with industry and works to strengthen trust that has been lost and refocus the agenda away from the pet projects of the former minister.”

Mr de Grussa said holding the Forestry portfolio — in which she replaces Dave Kelly — would increase Mrs Jarvis’ workload “immensely” amid the looming shutdown of WA’s commercial native timber logging industry by 2024.

“The Minister must make it a first order of business to get out to the regions impacted by her Government’s decision to end the industry, and engage with the local communities,” he said.

“Given the Minister is a South West based MP, we expect her to have a true understanding of the industry concerns after it was callously ripped from under them by the previous Minister.”

The peak body for the State’s timber industry, Forest Industries Federation WA, welcomed Mrs Jarvis to the portfolio, with chief executive Adele Farina saying she hoped the appointment “signals a new chapter and strong future for our vital and sustainable industry”.

“Forestry has an important role to play in helping both the State and country achieve net zero carbon emission goals in the fight against climate change,” Ms Farina said.

“As a former member of the Forest Products Commission Board, Mrs Jarvis understands that timber is a renewable resource and has an important role in helping to fight climate change.

“We are optimistic that her knowledge of the industry means she is well placed to be a strong advocate for forestry within Cabinet and will work closely with industry through this challenging period of transition.”

Camera Icon Former WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan. Credit: Matt Jelonek / The West Australian

Mrs Jarvis, who runs Jarvis Estate winery in Margaret River, is well-known in WA’s agricultural sector after working as the former Rural Regional and Remote Women’s Network CEO.

She also spent nine months working as Alannah MacTiernan’s policy adviser during Ms MacTiernan’s first term as WA Agriculture Minister.

Mr McGowan said Mrs Jarvis was “ideally suited” to the ministry, describing her as an “accomplished and hardworking women who has the experience and the wherewithal to do a good job”.

“She was (WA) Rural Woman of the Year in 2014 for her work with employment of refugees in the farming industry across the State, and has worked in a range of agricultural areas both in the wine industry, but also in grains and a range of other areas,” he said.

“Jackie is a successful businesswoman and farmer. They’re great life experience for coming into a ministerial role.”

Mrs Jarvis said being a Minister was “an enormous privilege” and she was excited to be “another strong regional voice in Cabinet”.

Camera Icon Jackie Jarvis, pictured, has replaced Alannah MacTiernan as WA Agriculture Minister. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“Obviously we’ve got a fantastic broad acre industry — our biggest export outside the resources sector — but I’m also really committed to (supporting) our farmers that produce all that fresh produce that’s on our shelves,” she said.

“West Australian consumers want affordable fresh meat, milk, fruit and veggies, so if we support those farmers then we make sure that West Australian consumers get the best.”

Mrs Jarvis paid tribute to her predecessor, saying Ms MacTiernan had “done an amazing job” and “elevated agriculture to the public consciousness”.

Before stepping down, Ms MacTiernan said on Tuesday she was confident the McGowan Government had left the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development “in hugely better shape than when we came in”.

“I think we’ve got a department that is really functioning well now, with a much more expanded vision, and we’ve rebuilt capability,” she said.

“I’m sure whoever takes over will be able to continue that work.”