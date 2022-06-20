A wet start to June has tipped multiple towns in WA’s grain growing regions into 200mm territory, with the past three week’s rainfall almost hitting triple digits in some areas as seeding wraps up.

A series of cold fronts delivered much needed winter rain to much of the Mid West, Wheatbelt, Great Southern and Esperance this month, just as crops sown in April and May had begun to dry.

The central Wheatbelt and Great Southern tipped the most out of the gauge, with the heaviest falls recorded in Denmark (100.4mm), Pingelly West (98.8mm), Quairading (92.4mm), Kondinin (85.8mm), Bremer Bay (84.2mm) and Cowellup (80.2mm).

Further north, Warradarge East got the biggest drink (144.2mm), with Badgingarra (89.6mm), Bindoon (89.4mm), Allanooka (76.9mm) and Beacon (73.8mm) getting a substantial drop.

Mid West growers have got 25-60mm since June 1, while growers in the Esperance region and eastern Wheatbelt clocked up between 20-50mm.