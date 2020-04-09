We’ve got the certainty we needed: Bolt

Staunch live sheep industry advocate Steven Bolt says confirmation of the upcoming northern hemisphere summer’s shipping halt will allow producers to make confident on-farm decisions.

The Corrigin sheep producer said farmers had the assurance needed to push forward with flock management decisions after the Federal Government revealed this year’s shipping moratorium.

Last Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment announced live sheep exports to, or through, the Middle East would be prohibited from June 1-September 14.

Additional time frames were enforced for Oman and Qatar.

Lambing is under way at Mr Bolt’s Corrigin property, with his flock — which includes 2300 breeding ewes — set to reach 5000 head.

The Sheep Collective foundation member is not currently holding on to any live export-bound wethers.

Camera Icon Corrigin sheep producer Steven Bolt. Credit: Josh Fernandes / The Livestock Collective

However, Mr Bolt said confirmation of the shipping moratorium for the northern hemisphere summer allowed WA sheep producers to make confident on-farm flock decisions.

“The biggest thing for growers is having the assurance knowing what dates are available to move sheep,” he said.

“Farmers can now make decisions, if they have wethers, knowing what days the trade will be stopping and resuming again.

“As an industry, we have to make sure we continue to set a really high standard while we are moving sheep to the Middle East to make sure this market remains available to us.”

Mr Bolt, pictured, is part of The Sheep Collective — a group founded in February last year to shine a light on Australia’s live sheep industry.

Following its launch, sub-brand The Cattle Collective was unveiled in November.

Both brands are overseen by The Livestock Collective.