Beacon cropping and sheep farmers Andrew and Gemma Dunne will be entertained at the Crown Theatre with their win in Countryman’s Lee Kernaghan ticket give-away competition. They say lucky wins come in groups of three and Andrew, who “never has won much” has turned a believer. “We had 28mm of rain on the weekend to turn the dry scrub into some much-needed green feed,” he said. “I was also a winner of a $1000 spend at the Crown Perth from a CBH competition recently — we’re on a roll.” Mr Dunne, the fourth generation at the family farm, said his father used to blast Lee Kernaghan’s song ‘Boys From The Bush’ every time the Beacon Football Club kicked a goal. Andrew played 250 games, including nine premierships wins. As a favourite memory of his glory days, Andrew has a that winning song on his Spotify playlist. Andrew and Gemma now have four boys including Ben, 24, Matt, 22, Nathan 18, and Lachlan 16. Nathan is an apprentice at WesTrac, a leading Cat equipment provider to construction, mining, and agriculture, and he plays footy for the West Perth Colts. “Matt is full-time on the farm, while Lachlan is our last son at boarding school — they are all welcome back to the farm at any time,” Andrew said. The Dunne family run a 70-30 cropping and Merino sheep farm which includes the Parakeelya Poll Merino stud. Lee Kernaghan said he would be bring a ute-load of hits to his one and only concert in Perth. “It will be like an ‘Outback Club’ annual general meeting — It’s going to be a party, it’ll be a celebration, and everyone’s invited,” he said. The Lee Kernaghan Boys From The Bush — The Concert will be held at the Crown Theatre on Saturday, April 20 — tickets available through ticketmaster.com.au.